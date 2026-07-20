Warriors' revamped depth chart reveals free agency decision still to come

The Golden State Warriors still have multiple moves to make in free agency, including whether or not to add another point guard after losing Pat Spencer to the Phoenix Suns earlier in the month.

LJ Cryer not only solidified his spot on a two-way contract with his performances in summer league, but the young guard has also left the Warriors with a decision to make on whether he should actually be part of the main roster.

Lack of point guard depth leaves Warriors with LJ Cryer decision

The Warriors claimed a 94-90 victory in the Championship Game on Sunday, with Cryer again playing an important role to finish with 15 points, three rebounds and six assists on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor and 4-of-8 from 3-point range while battling through an ankle injury.

The 24-year-old's ability to create and shoot off the dribble is something the Warriors lack on the roster beyond Stephen Curry, making for a strong argument that he should be on the main roster rather than simply remaining on a two-way deal.

While the Golden State roster is far from complete, one look at the current projected depth chart provides further proof that not only could Cryer play a legitimate rotation role next season, but he's needed on the main roster for a 38-year-old Curry who only recently missed 27-straight games due to a knee concern that will have to be managed going forward.

Warriors' Current Projected Depth Chart

Point Guard: Stephen Curry, LJ Cryer (two-way)

Shooting Guard: Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Will Richard, Moses Moody (injured)

Small Forward: Gui Santos, Jimmy Butler (injured), Malevy Leons (two-way)

Power Forward: Draymond Green (unsigned), Yaxel Lendeborg

Center: Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Charles Bassey

While there's reportedly mutual interest in a free agency reunion with Gary Payton II, there's an argument to be made that the Warriors should go with Cryer on the main roster instead given their needs and current depth chart.

Golden State could simply have both by keeping Cryer on a two-way contract, but why waste him there if you're going to want him with the main squad anyway? That could just lead to a situation where the Warriors have to convert him to the main roster later in the season, something that's not necessarily easy if there's not a vacant spot.

Cryer wound up averaging 14.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists across eight summer league games, shooting an impressive (but common by his standards) 41.3% from 3-point range on nearly eight attemps per game.