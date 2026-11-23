The Golden State Warriors have snapped a five-game losing streak and now get the benefit of welcoming back Brandon Williams ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

The return of Williams will be a welcome sight after missing the last six games due to a hamstring injury, but the Warriors also risk asking too much of the dynamic guard given the state of their offence over his absence.

Warriors risk asking too much of Brandon Williams to rescue offence

The Warriors have failed to score 100 points over their last five games, easily ranking worst in the league offensively without Williams, franchise superstar Stephen Curry, six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, and the obviously absent Kristaps Porzingis. Even in Sunday night's crucial win over the Boston Celtics, Golden State scored only 88 points and were fortunate to escape with victory thanks to their suffocating defence that held the visitors to 87 -- which included only 12 in the fourth-quarter.

The Warriors have certainly missed Williams during his absence, having signed him initially as a means to breathe life into the non-Curry minutes, and to step into a larger role when the two-time MVP inevitably missed time which is now the current situation.

But placing all your hopes in a minimum contract player who wasn’t signed until August -- and whose contract didn’t become fully guaranteed until opening night -- is fraught with danger and reflects the idea that the Warriors can’t expect too much out of Williams to solve their offensive struggles.

Williams was good in the two games he played where Curry rested earlier in the season, but asking him to expand on that with an even bigger role straight after an injury is not likely to be a key ingredient to success for either him or the team.

Warriors should continue leaning on defense without Stephen Curry

While Williams' return should add some juice to the offense, Golden State still need to acknowledge that any wins during their current injury crisis are going to come on the back of being the elite defensive team we saw against the Celtics on Sunday night.

That means leaning into line-ups with size and defensive versatility -- something that Williams is not necessarily too much part of given his 6'1" size. Steve Kerr closed Sunday’s game with Brandon Podziemski and four players who have often played power forward or center minutes in Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green and Charles Bassey.

That might be the recipe for success over the short term, leaving Williams remaining as a helpful reserve more so than an absolute critical part of the Warrior rotation upon his return.