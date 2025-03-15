Warriors at risk of losing perfect sharp-shooting prospect ahead of next season

As the Golden State Warriors ride the wave of a six-game winning-streak, their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz have built a three-game streak of their own after a 113-100 victory over the Birmingham Squadron at Legacy Arena on Friday.

The Warriors outscored their opponents 31-19 in the fourth-period to continue their impressive form, having also beaten the Mexico City Capitanes and Oscoelo Magic over the last week.

Blake Hinson will be an intriguing player to watch in the offseason

After 27 first-half points and 37 for the game against the Magic on Wednesday, forward Blake Hinson continued his hot shooting in going for 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 from 3-point range on Friday.

Hinson added seven rebounds and three assists in his 35 minutes, with the 25-year-old now averaging over 19 points in the regular season while shooting over 37% from beyond the arc. Hinson was part of Golden State's training camp roster in October, but failed to earn a contract as the franchise started the season with Quinten Post, Pat Spencer and Reece Beekman on two-way contracts.

Despite Post and Spencer having been signed to standard contracts, and Beekman having been traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Hinson has still failed to draw a two-way deal from the Warriors. It leaves an intriguing offseason for the 6'8" forward, with the Warriors at risk of losing him despite appearing to be a perfect developmental prospect for a two-way contract.

Golden State won't be complaining about their latest two-way signee though, with Braxton Key continuing to post massive numbers with Santa Cruz after arriving from the San Diego Clippers. In his fifth game for the franchise, Key had a game-high 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting to go with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in the 13-point win. The 28-year-old was also a game-high +28, with Key now averaging 25.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.2 steals with Santa Cruz.

Another pair of two-way contracted players were also productive for the Warriors. Jackson Rowe had an efficient 17 points, 14 rebounds and four assists on 8-of-12 shooting, while Taran Armstrong played 29 minutes off the bench and recorded seven points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals as he acclimatizes to the Warrior system.

Former Golden State guard Lester Quinones had 15 points and 10 assists for the Squadron, but shot just 6-of-17 from the floor and 3-of-10 from 3-point range. The two teams will meet again at the same arena on Sunday.