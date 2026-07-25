Warriors risk pushing Stephen Curry too far after another spectacular swing-and-miss

For not the first time in recent years, the Golden State Warriors have spectacularly swung and missed on another notable target after LeBron James' decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency on Friday.

James' rejection of the Warriors has again shone a spotlight on the failures of the front office, and also on the future of Stephen Curry as the franchise risks pushing their superstar too far and to a potential exit before his career is out.

Warriors risk pushing Stephen Curry too far with front office failure

It's far from panic stations for Golden State when it comes to Curry and there's still a good chance he signs an extension once eligible on August 29. However, the combination of missing on James and seemingly running back an old, injury-prone and mediocre roster is leading many to speculate whether Curry would consider ending his career elsewhere.

Such an idea still seems like a blasphemous one, but at this point who would blame Curry if he had an eye towards playing elsewhere? He wants to play meaningful basketball toward the end of his career, and that's not something the Warriors are set to offer in abundance next season given major injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Andscape's Davis Dennis Jr. was particularly scathing of Golden State's failures on social media following the James news on Friday, suggesting the "front office has had maybe the most embarrassing last seven years of any franchise and it doesn't look worse only because #30 (Curry) covers up 90% of the blemishes.

- the Golden State Warriors front office has had maybe the most embarrassing last 7 years of any franchise and it doesn’t look worse only because #30 covers up 90% of blemishes. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) July 25, 2026

It's hard to disagree with this sentiment. The Warriors whiffed on three lottery picks across 2020 and 2021, and they managed to win a championship in 2022 because of Curry's greatness more so than good roster management. They haven't given up multiple first-round picks in a trade for over a decade, proving they value the post-Curry era more than the man himself.

Stephen Curry should pour pressure on Warriors this offseason

Curry might be a victim in this scenario, but he's also not entirely blameless for his own situation. While the 38-year-old's trust in the front office has made him who he is as one of the most selfless superstars of all time, it might also be time to pour some pressure on the franchise in a way he's never done before.

The first move might be to not immediately sign the extension that comes his way next month, seeding some doubt within the front office that he's not entirely happy with the situation and that he could threaten to hit free agency next year.

Again, few fans would blame Curry if he took that path, and if it ultimately leads to considerable change and increased willingness to be aggressive, that would only be a good thing after failing to convince James to sign in part because they weren't open to making another move.