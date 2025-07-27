Warriors risking a troubling post-Curry era with Jonathan Kuminga rumor

The Golden State Warriors became a standard-setting organization during the second half of the 2010s. Their brilliant drafting strategies had begun to pay dividends, much as their willingness to make difficult roster decisions and complete ambitious trades positioned them to win four titles since 2015.

For as brilliant as the Warriors have been in those areas, there's no way around how much of an avoidable mess they've created with Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga is currently a restricted free agent, thus giving Golden State the opportunity to match any contract offer he receives. In the midst of a polarizing summer, however, many are questioning how likely it is that the two sides will be able to mend fences.

In addition to struggling to agree to terms on a new deal, Kuminga has received limited playing through four NBA seasons and no longer wants to be viewed as a strategic backup plan.

It likely didn't help that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr publicly stated that he doesn't believe Kuminga can play big minutes alongside the current core. Draymond Green has since contested that belief, but the standoff between Kuminga and Golden State is understandably tense.

Despite Kerr's comments, the Warriors refuse to agree to a sign-and-trade for anything less than a promising young player and a first-round pick.

Per Anthony Slater of ESPN:

"The Warriors don't want to add what they view as bad salary, would like a promising young player and have been steadfast in their request for a first-round pick in any Kuminga sign-and-trade talks, league sources said."

One can't help but wonder: If the Warriors view Kuminga as that type of talent, then why aren't they willing to pay him a salary that aligns with such a valuation?

Warriors' shaky draft record, handling of Kuminga saga may alienate future players

Curry remains one of the top draws in the NBA as far as fellow players, particularly stars, are concerned. In addition to being a four-time champion and two-time regular-season MVP, he plays a style that many are eager to complement.

Curry will turn 38 during the 2025-26 regular season, however, and it's fair to question how much longer he'll play for.

Recent signs have pointed toward the potential for a tough chapter in franchise history once Curry retires. Long heralded for a strong draft record, Golden State has lost that reputation and gone all-in on veterans whom they hope can extend their window—sacrificing internal development along the way.

That could send a negative message to future free agents who may have considered the Warriors in a post-Curry world—or, at the very least, leave Golden State ill-prepared for a rebuild they could've avoided.

Clearly, Kuminga could've worked on his jump shot, improved his off-ball value, and positioned himself to secure more playing time with the Warriors. He also could've made greater strides defensively to justify an uptick in playing time, even when his jumper isn't falling.

For as true as that may be, Golden State has been overwhelmingly reliant on home-run swings to supplement Curry's talent—and disappointing in the internal development arena.

The Warriors had three lottery picks between 2020 and 2021, and if Kuminga signs elsewhere, only Moses Moody would remain from those classes. A year later, it took Patrick Baldwin Jr. with the No. 28 overall selection—and later packaged him in the deal for one-year-rental Chris Paul.

Brandin Podziemski offers some reason for hope, but if the Warriors don't figure out how to balance the present and the future, their one-sided strategy could cost them dearly.