Warriors’ roller coaster week raises big post-break questions

The All-Star break came at the right time for the Golden State Warriors, with both Steph Curry and Kristaps Porzingis nursing injuries of their own and the coaching staff still needing to sort out the rotation.

With the way Pat Spencer and Gui Santos have played over the last few weeks, it’s fair to wonder what the rotation will look like once the roster is fully healthy. Santos should retain a spot in the starting five, but as for Spencer, it remains to be seen — an increase in his minutes would likely correlate with a dip in Brandin Podziemski’s.

The past week has been a tale of two outcomes for Golden State, from overcoming a 17-point deficit against Memphis on Monday to folding under the Spurs’ pressure and blowing a 16-point lead in the process.

114–113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies

What worked

The Warriors have been overrelying on threes over the last seven games, leading the league with 48.6 attempts per game in that span. However, against a Memphis team without a true center — 6-foot-8 Kyle Anderson started at the five — Golden State took advantage of it.

The Warriors scored 60 points in the paint and attempted just 33 threes — their lowest total since a 120–107 win over the Nets on December 29 — and are now 3–1 when attempting 35 or fewer threes.

Golden State showed character against a team clearly more interested in losing than winning. With Memphis up by as many as 17 at the end of the third quarter, the Warriors came all the way back, outscoring the Grizzlies 29–15 in the fourth and closing the game on a 19–5 run.

In a contest filled with youngsters, it was 39-year-old Al Horford who led the charge. The veteran finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, plus a huge offensive rebound in the final seconds that led to Gui Santos’ game-winner — his second over the last week.

The third-year forward out of Brazil continued to impress, chipping in 16 points (seven in the fourth) and eight rebounds — extending his streak of double-figure games to seven (he snapped it vs. SAS).

With injuries ravaging the Warriors, Santos has been a major bright spot, averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists over his last eight games.

It wasn’t just those two guys though — it was a collective effort. Seven players filled the stat sheet with at least 10 points: Horford (16), Santos (16), Spencer (17), Podziemski (16), Moody (15), Green (14) and Melton (10).

Prior to Jimmy Butler’s injury, only three current Warriors were averaging double figures (Curry, Melton, Moody), but since then, that number has climbed to six, with Horford, Podziemski, and Santos joining them (Spencer is at 9.4).

What didn't

The Warriors’ inconsistent shooting, especially from deep, remains an issue, but on Monday night, it was the turnovers that almost cost them the game.

After committing a reasonable seven in the first half, Golden State coughed it up a season-high 16 times in the second half and 23 overall — including seven from Draymond Green — which Memphis turned into 23 points.

Fortunately, they also forced the Grizzlies into some untimely mistakes. The Warriors recorded six steals in the fourth, playing a major role in pressuring Memphis into eight fourth-quarter turnovers. That activity on the ball allowed Golden State to score 11 points in the closing frame.

Turnovers have been a problem since Butler suffered a devastating knee injury, with the Warriors averaging 16.5 per game (27th) in that span.

126–113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs

What worked

The Spurs were on the back end of a back-to-back after obliterating a short-handed Lakers team the night before, led by Wembanyama’s 40 points and 12 rebounds in just 26 minutes.

One thing is certain: the Warriors put up a much better fight. They actually led 67–63 going into halftime while playing some of their best Curry- and Butler-less basketball of the season.

Golden State didn’t commit a single turnover in the first quarter, just the third time they’ve done so in a quarter this season. The ball was moving, buoyed by 22 first-half assists (37 for the game), and the offense was clicking, shooting 51% from the field and hitting nine threes.

Draymond Green had one of his better games of the season, holding his own defensively against Wembanyama while displaying his ability to contribute offensively and playmake at a high, efficient level. He finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds (a season high), and eight assists while committing just two turnovers — just his second double-double of the season (Dec 31 vs. Charlotte).

What didn't

The Warriors weathered San Antonio for three quarters before falling apart in the fourth. Both the offense and defense collapsed, as Golden State scored just 19 points on 36.8% shooting while allowing the Spurs to hit 63.2% of their attempts and forcing just one turnover.

The Warriors also committed three of their 11 turnovers in the period and recorded only six assists after tallying 31 through the first three quarters.

San Antonio dominated the paint all night long, largely due to Wembanyama’s sheer presence and the production from its bench. The trio of Harper, Johnson and Barnes outscored the entire Warriors bench 45–44 and shot a combined 18-of-31 (58%) from the field.

Player of the Week

Often criticized, he still deserves credit when it’s due. Draymond Green is my Player of the Week after turning in two solid performances, averaging 15.5 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The job he did on Wembanyama on Thursday night was enough to put him over the top.

What's next

The Warriors will look to build some momentum after the All-Star break, starting Thursday against a surprisingly performing Celtics team, then closing the week Sunday afternoon against Denver at Chase Center.

Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis should be good to go by Thursday night, though the newly acquired Warrior will likely be on a minutes restriction. The Warriors went 2–3 in Steph’s absence and showed encouraging resilience without their superstar.

Between new lineups, combinations and rotation decisions still to be made, the post-All-Star push is shaping up to be eventful.