The Golden State Warriors have found something in their 2024 draft pick. Quinten Post’s development this season have been impressive, and he has found his way into the team's starting lineup on occasions this season.

Post is now a staple in the Warriors rotation and likely will be moving forward, with his ability to space the floor from the center position providing an element the team has scarcely had in recent years.

Quinten Post is showing positive signs on the defensive end

The 52nd overall pick has really found his place and starting to look like an absolute steal late in the second-round of the Draft. Post is averaging 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in only 16.1 minutes per game this season -- not bad for limited playing time!

Post has made most of his noise on the offensive end this year. He is shooting 41.7% from three at a pretty decent volume, with the 24-year-old fitting the bill as a stretch five next to veteran forward Draymond Green.

The Warriors offense has much more flow to it when their center can punish teams from behind the arc. Post is reaping the benefits of Stephen Curry’s gravity by nailing his wide open threes, and looks like he'll continue to do so over the remainder of the season and moving forward.

Post was always going to be able to produce a bit on the offensive end, but many believed his defense was going to be the main factor for his future in the NBA. Early in his rookie season, it seemed like the defensive end might limit his ceiling given he doesn’t have the fastest feet nor is he vertically athletic.

That being said, Post has shown new life on the defensive end. He had his career-high three blocks on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, repeatedly protecting the rim in a way that showcases great improvement.

Post has averaged nearly one block and one steal over the past 10 games, up from his rookie year averages of 0.5 blocks and 0.4 steals. If Post keeps up this kind of defensive production, he will likely find himself as a key Warriors piece for years to come.

Steve Kerr loves playing guys who can compete on defense, and Post is showing that he can at the very least put up a fight and be a presence on the interior. Add that to over 40% three point shooting and solid rebounding, and the Warriors may have their center of the future.