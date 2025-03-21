Warriors rookie drops first major milestone in impressive and encouraging performance

Golden State Warriors rookie Taran Armstrong has delivered arguably his best performance in the G League to date, stuffing the box score to help Santa Cruz to another win over the Texas Legends at Comerica Center on Thursday.

After a 127-116 victory against the same opposition on Tuesday, the Warriors outscored the Legends 63-49 in the second-half to record a 131-116 win.

Taran Armstrong recorded his first double-double for the Warriors on Thursday

The two-way contracted guard was a central figure to everything Santa Cruz did offensively, recording his first double-double with the franchise after making his debut earlier in the month. Armstrong had 15 points, six rebounds and 12 assists, with the Australian one of eight Warrior players scoring double-figures as they recorded a sixth-straight win.

Armstrong had 10 points in the first-half to help Santa Cruz retain a one-point lead, before finishing shooting an efficient 7-of-11 from the floor as the Warriors shot 51% from the floor and an incredible 53.1% from 3-point range.

The 23-year-old finished as a +18 in the game, having come off a 14-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist performance in the 127-116 victory over the Legends on Tuesday.

After spending the last two years with the Cairns Taipans in the NBL, Armstrong entered Thursday's game averaging 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in his first six outings with Santa Cruz.

While he had his first double-double in a Warrior jersey, fellow two-way contracted Golden State player Jackson Rowe flirted with a huge triple-double of his own in the 15-point win. The 27-year-old forward had a team-high 29 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, while also adding nine rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes. Rowe also had five steals and two blocks, unsurprisingly finishing as a game-high +22.

Golden State's third two-way contracted player, Braxton Key, continued his production with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals, though the 6'8" shot just 6-of-18 from the floor in a rare inefficient performance.

Yuri Collins also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists, while sharpshooting forward Blake Hinson added 18 points and eight rebounds on 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Javan Johnson was the fifth starter in double figures, scoring 13 points on 3-of-7 shooting from distance.

Santa Cruz will now have a few days off before taking on the South Bay Lakers at UCLA Health Training Center on Monday.