Warriors rookie delivers huge performance in head-to-head battle with Bronny James

With the Golden State Warriors likely to convert one of their two-way players on the final day of the regular season, there should be plenty of intrigue with the form of those currently in the G League with Santa Cruz.

Amid talks around the available 15th roster spot, Warriors rookie Taran Armstrong delivered his best performance since joining the franchise on a two-way deal. The Australian had a season-best 22 points for Santa Cruz on Monday against the South Bay Lakers, but the team's six-game winning-streak was snapped in a narrow 122-118 defeat at UCLA Health Training Center.

Taran Armstrong and Bronny James went head-to-head in the G League on Monday

The 23-year-old shot an efficient 8-of-13 from the floor including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, while also stuffing the rest of the box score with seven rebounds, nine assists and six steals in 32 minutes off the bench.

After a slightly slow start upon his arrival from Australia, Armstrong has made some strong early impressions over recent games. Monday's performance comes a game after the 6'6" point guard had first double-double with the Warriors, having gone for 15 points and 12 assists in Thursday's 131-116 victory over the Texas Legends.

Unfortunately Armstrong wasn't the only player to deliver a career-best G League scoring performance, with Lakers guard Bronny James going for 39 points to help his team to the four-point win.

James has drawn plenty of media attention across his 23 NBA games in his rookie year to date, but he was simply unstoppable against the Warriors in shooting 14-of-21 from the floor and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. The 55th overall pick had three of his triples in the fourth-quarter after Santa Cruz entered leading by two, while James also added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in 38 minutes.

Blake Hinson continued his impressive G League form to lead Santa Cruz in scoring, but the 25-year-old's 34 points did come on just 4-of-17 shooting from 3-point range. Jackson Rowe had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, but fellow two-way contracted forward Braxton Key was out with an ankle injury.

The Lakers crucially had 20 offensive rebounds to just nine for the Warriors, crucially making up for the fact the hosts shot only 44.7% from the floor and 20.7% from beyond the arc -- Santa Cruz shot 48.4% and 29.4% from distance.

Santa Cruz will be out to earn immediate revenge when the two teams meet again on the same floor in the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday.