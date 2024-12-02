Warriors rookie is quietly making a huge impression amid point guard debate
There hasn't been too many positives for the Golden State Warriors across their current four-game losing streak, but the ongoing form of Reece Beekman in their G League program should certainly deliver some optimism.
The Santa Cruz Warriors recorded back-to-back victories over the weekend, taking care of the Salt Lake City Stars in a 115-108 win on Friday before an 89-76 defeat of the South Bay Lakers 24 hours later.
Reece Beekman continues to impress for the Santa Cruz Warriors
Beekman has continued his impressive form with Santa Cruz, leading the back-to-back wins thanks to a pair of strong performances. The rookie guard stuffed the box score on Friday against the Stars, recording 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and a massive five steals in the seven-point victory.
The 23-year-old shot an efficient 11-of-17 from the floor and 2-of-5 from 3-point range, with Golden State forward Gui Santos joining Beekman in the starting lineup and recording 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Beekman was also active in the low-scoring matchup with the Lakers, flirting with a triple-double in a 16-point, seven-rebound, 10-assist performance. Known for his defense across a four-year college career, Beekman added another five steals and three blocks as the Warriors kept the Lakers to 38.6% from the floor in the 13-point win.
Beekman is now averaging 18.3 points on 54.5% shooting from the floor, while also adding 5.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game. On a two-way contract with Golden State, the 6'3" guard is making quite the impression amid an interesting point guard situation with the main squad.
Fellow two-way contracted guard Pat Spencer has played legitimate rotation minutes over the last two games. The first came as Stephen Curry sat out Wednesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, before also seeing minutes in the backup point guard spot on Saturday thanks to Brandin Podziemski's ascension to the starting lineup.
Spencer's rotation minutes should give Beekman hope that with a few more strong performances in the G League, he too could see an opportunity if injury arises. Golden State lack depth at the point guard spot, having chosen not to replace Chris Paul with another veteran option during the offseason.
The news is a little disappointing for rookie center Quinten Post who's missed time recently due to injury. The 24-year-old is yet to make his NBA debut and has appeared in five G League games, with Post currently averaging 18.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27 minutes per game.