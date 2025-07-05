Warriors rookies could steal roster spots after free agency disaster

It's the free agency disaster a lot of Golden State Warriors fans were dreading -- that the Jonathan Kuminga situation would drag out to a point where literally nothing else could be done in the meantime.

That's proven the case five days into free agency, with the Warriors having not made a single signing amid continuing uncertainty on Kuminga's future. What it does do is provide an extraordinary opportunity for a number of the franchise's younger players as Summer League officially begins with the opening game of the California Classic on Saturday.

Warriors rookies could be playing for a roster spot in Summer League

Golden State will play their first game against the Los Angeles Lakers, with excitement surrounding recent additions Alex Toohey and Will Richard who were taken 52nd and 59th respectively in the second-round of last week's draft.

Australian guard Taran Armstrong will also be fascinating to watch, having impressed in 11 games with Santa Cruz in the G League after signing a two-way contract with the Warriors late in the season.

Speaking of two-way contracts, Jackson Rowe will also be out to make another impression after he finished the season on a two-way deal. Blake Hinson is another who Warrior fans will be eager to see after strong form with Santa Cruz over the final weeks of the season.

If there wasn't already enough motivation for these guys and all 19 players on the Summer League roster, there's even more now given the current state of the main roster and the lack of activity so far in free agency.

Warriors announce 2025 Summer League roster:



Warriors announce 2025 Summer League roster:

Most of the players we see in Summer League will be looking to press their claim for training camp contracts, while the likes of Armstrong and Rowe will be looking to solidify their place on two-way deals.

However, the Warriors still only have nine players contracted to their man roster for next season, having not added anyone yet in free agency while losing veteran center Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million deal.

As Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office plot their free agency moves, it's not inconceivable to see one of the young players put their hand up for a main roster spot. Toohey and Richard may both be slated for two-way contracts at this stage, but that could quickly change if one or both produce strong performances in Summer League.

Perhaps Armstrong could also do the same, particularly given the lack of a genuine point guard on the roster right now outside Stephen Curry. It was always going to be a big period for these players regardless, but now there's even more on the line after the start to free agency.