Warriors roster decision is even more baffling after latest Stephen Curry update

The Golden State Warriors decision to leave their 15th roster spot vacant is looking more baffling by the day, particularly after more disappointing injury news in regard to key players on Sunday.

In an update that was unsurprising given his interview during Saturday night's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors announced that Stephen Curry would be re-evaluated in another 10 days, ruling the 2x MVP out for at least another five games.

Warriors leaving 15th roster spot open is looking even more baffling

Golden State had a full 15-man main roster prior to the trade deadline, before ultimately sending out veteran shaprshooter Buddy Hield, and youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis, while only acquiring Kristaps Porzingis.

The Warriors quickly used one of there two new created roster spots to convert Pat Spencer's two-way contract to a standard deal, but have opted against using the other despite early reports after the deadline of their interest in former second overall pick Lonzo Ball.

Golden State should have had some understanding that, given he's about to turn 38-years-old, there was always a chance that Curry's current 'runner's knee' injury could have been on the longer side of the recovery timeframe.

Not only are Curry and fellow veteran star Jimmy Butler sidelined, but the Warriors are also learning about the Porzingis experience. The veteran center has played just 17 minutes in the eight games since his arrival, having missed the last four games due to illness.

Golden State also announced on Sunday that Porzingis will miss a fifth-straight game as uncertainty continues to mount on his health, while rookie guard Will Richard is out after suffering an ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to the Lakers.

Warriors are making things harder on themselves with roster vacancy

Combine all this with the fact Seth Curry has been non-existent in playing just two games this season, and you've got a situation where the Warriors are incredibly short-handed with just 22 games remaining in the regular season.

Some of this is completely out of their control, but why make things harder for yourself by not utilizing all the available roster spots. Of course, no free agent is going to replace Curry, Butler or even Porzingis for that matter, but there are available players with NBA experience who could assist the current rotation.

Steve Kerr has been forced to go to largely untried two-way players Malevy Leons and Nate Williams over the last two games, and may be forced to do so again on Monday given the rising injury issues and the ongoing decision not to use the 15th roster spot.