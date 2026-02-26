"Strength in Numbers" was on full display Wednesday afternoon in Memphis, with the Golden State Warriors rolling past the Grizzlies 133-112, and in doing so bouncing back from a disappointing loss in New Orleans the day before.

Steve Kerr had only nine players at his disposal — with Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green and De'Anthony Melton all out for various reasons — and eight of them reached double figures.

The lone exception was two-way player Malevy Leons, who stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 18 minutes. It was the first meaningful run the 6-foot-9 forward was given with the Warriors this season after logging just nine minutes against Minnesota on Jan. 26. Leons went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed with Oklahoma City, and was recently picked up by the Warriors, though he has been spending most of his time in the G League.

Warriors overlooked talent steps up without the stars

Six of the Warriors’ nine available players on Wednesday were either late second-round picks, or went undrafted altogether. Will Richard, the 56th pick in this year’s draft, led the Warriors in scoring with 21 points to go with five rebounds, six assists and three steals. The rookie out of Florida has been a true revelation this season. He has now reached double figures in 15 games and topped 20 points three times, including a 30-point outburst against the Kings on Nov. 4.

Gui Santos, the 55th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, added 17 points, three rebounds and four assists and has become a staple of the Warriors’ rotation. The Brazilian forward is averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals over his last 12 games — a much-needed boost after Golden State lost Jimmy Butler to a torn ACL on Jan. 19 against the Heat.

Quinten Post, the 52nd pick in last year’s draft, has seen his role dwindle over the last few weeks. But the Dutchman showed his value when called upon, turning in a strong defensive performance Wednesday, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking two shots to go with 12 points. With the arrival of Porzingis, his minutes will likely continue to decline, but Post has proved he can be an important part of the Warriors’ future.

Both Pat Spencer and Gary Payton II went undrafted in 2020 and 2016 respectively. Spencer recently earned a standard NBA contract after standing out with the Sea Dubs over the last couple of seasons and capitalizing on his opportunities with the Warriors this year. The former star lacrosse player has averaged 11.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists in his starts this season.

Gary Payton II has been a key part of the Warriors’ rotation for some time now. After bouncing around the G League, “The Young Glove” found a home in San Francisco where he won a championship in 2022. Despite an up-and-down season, he has found his rhythm lately, averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over his last eight games.

The Warriors reaped the benefits of those varied backgrounds Wednesday in Memphis. Golden State racked up 37 assists, its fifth-highest total of the season. The 3-point shooting was sharp, with every active player knocking down at least one as the Warriors finished 19-for-46 from deep (41.3%).

If this back-to-back proved anything, it’s that the Warriors remain one of the NBA’s most unpredictable teams.

On Tuesday in New Orleans, Golden State managed just 109 points on 41.2% shooting, went 11-for-45 from deep (24.4%), and coughed up 20 turnovers against 26 assists. Less than 24 hours later in Memphis, the Warriors looked like a different team. They were sharper, more connected, and somehow more energized. The result: 133 points, 53.3% shooting, 19 made threes and 37 assists — their highest point total in a game without Curry this season.

One way to celebrate

Brandin Podziemski, the youngest player on the roster, who turned 23 on Wednesday, has been on an absolute tear. After joining Kevin Durant, David Lee and Andris Biedrins as the only Warriors to record 15+ points and 15+ rebounds in back-to-back games over the last 20 years, the birthday boy added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists against Memphis.

Even amid some shooting struggles, Podziemski has remained a stabilizing presence for Golden State, particularly with Curry out. Over the last four games, the Warriors have posted a 108.7 defensive rating with Podziemski on the floor — second-best on the team behind Payton — versus a team-worst 129.7 when he’s off it.

What's next?

The Warriors will be without Curry for a 10th straight game Saturday against the Lakers, but Porzingis, Green and Melton should all return to the mix. Golden State will have a chance to gain ground on L.A., which has lost two straight and will face Phoenix on Friday night. The Warriors currently sit eighth in the West, two games back of the Suns and four behind the Lakers with 23 games left on the schedule.