Warriors rumored interest in multiple targets should tell fans plenty about plans

The Golden State Warriors may be off to a promising 14-9 start to the season, but the latest trade intel dictates that Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office are far from content with the current state of the roster.

After reporting that the Warriors were still on the hunt for a star last week, ESPN's Shams Charania has delivered more news that should leave fans in no doubt that Golden State will be one of the most active teams leading up to the February 6 trade deadline.

Star or role player/s - which path do the Warriors choose?

The most notable aspect from Charania's latest report on Tuesday (at least from a Golden State perspective) is that the Miami Heat are open to listening to offers for Jimmy Butler, and that the 6x All-Star is himself open to a move to the Warriors.

"Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that Butler is open to destinations such as two of the Texas teams (Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks) and the Golden State Warriors," Charania reported.

Butler is on a $48.8 million salary this year with a $52.4 million player option for next season, meaning he can opt out and become an unrestricted free agent. The high salary point would make it difficult for many teams to trade for Butler, but particularly the Warriors given they can't take back more than $500,000 in a trade as things stand.

Andrew Wiggins would have to be the main salary going out in a Butler trade, and even then you wonder whether it's worth it from a Warrior perspective given the Canadian's bright start to the season and the other assets that would have to be involved.

Butler may be the biggest name linked to Golden State in Charania's report, but he's certainly not the only player the franchise may have interest in. It's reported that the Warriors "have expressed interest in" Brooklyn Nets trio Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder.

Johnson -- the sharpshooting 6'8" forward -- is currently averaging a career-high 18.8 points per game and is making $23.6 million this season with another two further years on his contract.

Finney-Smith -- your prototypical 3-and-D wing -- is averaging 10.6 points on 43.2% 3-point shooting and is making $14.9 million this season, while Schroder is on an expiring $13 million deal having lit up the Warriors in a 31-point, seven-assist performance at Chase Center late last month.

Whichever direction the Warriors choose to go, Charania's reporting is a telltale sign that this roster will look different in the next two months as the franchise tries to build another contending team around Stephen Curry.