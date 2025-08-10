Warriors rumored target would give them something they haven't had in years

Ever since the Golden State Warriors traded Andre Iguodala in the 2019 offseason, they’ve scarcely had a bonafide sixth man capable of providing consistent winning impact to the organization.

Buddy Hield threatened to be just that early last season, but fell off a cliff quite dramatically before finding life again in the playoffs. Usually by this point of the offseason all the key contributors have signed somewhere in the league, yet the unique nature of this year’s restricted free agents has stalled others on the market including a recent Sixth Man of the Year winner.

Malcolm Brogdon could give the Warriors a bonafide sixth man

Veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon remains an unrestricted free agent and could be available at a significant discount, having just completed a two-year, $45 million contract. Along with fellow guards De’Anthony Melton, Seth Curry, Gary Payton II and most shockingly Josh Giddey, the Warriors reportedly hold some interest in Brogdon according to NBA insider Jake Fischer earlier in the week.

"I still think Malcolm Brogdon is still someone to keep an eye for the Warriors. To my understanding, Golden State looked at Brogdon on the trade market back during last season when the Warriors were looking at options for De'Anthony Melton as a trade chip," Fischer said. "Here's been on their radar for sometime, he's definitely still on their radar now."

We’re just two years removed from Brogdon winning Sixth Man of the Year during his lone season with the Boston Celtics, having averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.4% from the floor and 44.4% from 3-point range.

Brogdon has been limited to just 63 total games over the last two years, but his numbers have remained steady in averaging nearly 15 points, nearly four rebounds and five assists with the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards respectively.

The injury issues are an undoubted concern, yet that’s also why Brogdon could be available on a minimum contract in free agency. A healthy version of Brogdon could provide the Warriors with a steady and reliable veteran presence off the bench, something Iguodala couldn’t really provide upon his return in 2021, and who others have struggled to fill the void of.

Otto Porter Jr. might be the closest the Warriors have had to that type of player in the last five years, which is ironic given he too came to the franchise with extensive injury concerns. Perhaps that could motivate Golden State into taking a risk on Brogdon, particularly given his ball-handling and playmaking could ease the burden on the shoulders of a 37-year-old Stephen Curry.