Warriors’ ruthless Myles Turner trade stance is exactly what fans will love

The Golden State Warriors reportedly don’t have too much interest in veteran center Myles Turner, and so much so that they’re even asking for draft capital back in a trade for the Milwaukee Bucks big man.

It’s a stance that many Bucks fans will laugh and scoff at given the Warriors’ predicament with Kristaps Porzingis, but it’s also a ruthless one Golden State fans will love as the front office works through trade possibilities.

Warriors fans should love front office's stance on Myles Turner

Milwaukee fans have a reason to be up in arms claiming the audacity of the Warrior front office asking for picks on top of Turner. It appears Porzingis is headed for retirement, leaving Dalton Sell of Behind the Buck Pass emphatically rejecting the idea of the Warriors getting picks in a deal.

"A player like that (Turner) should net the Milwaukee Bucks something of value if they look to move him. They should not be the ones forced to attach capital to move him, even if he is on the books for the next several years," Sell wrote.

But Golden State are also right to take a ruthless stance for a player in Turner who doesn't fit Milwaukee's timeline, and who also has an additional two years left on his contract at a number that is the opposite of team-friendly.

As much as the Porzingis situation is less than ideal, the last thing the Warriors can afford to do is make a trade that while may provide a short-term sugar hit, also limits their flexibility and team-building ability moving forward.

Turner represents this exact scenario. Sure, he'd help Golden State right now and would slot in as their starting center, but his underwhelming contract also takes away from the Warriors' cap space in free agency next year. Therefore why should they take on the remaining two years and nearly $57 million on his deal unless they're being compensated for it?

Warriors would also have to trade Moses Moody in Myles Turner trade

The other aspect is that this isn't a simple Porzingis-Turner swap with draft capital involved on either side. Turner still makes over $6 million more than the absent Golden State center, and therefore another salary would have to be involved.

The only realistic move right now would be to include the injured Moses Moody. Even despite recovering from a torn patellar tendon injury, you'd argue Moody is more valuable than Turner considering their respective contracts.

The Warriors won't easily part ways with Moody as a starter prior to his injury, which is another reason why Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office might be asking for draft capital in return.