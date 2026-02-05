Warriors screw Jonathan Kuminga one more time in shock Kristaps Porzingis trade

The Golden State Warriors have gifted Jonathan Kuminga his wish of departing the franchise, but they've also left the young forward reportedly "shocked" by his landing destination after a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Kuminga will just be happy he's out of the Warriors and into a fresh start, yet the Hawks aren't necessarily a team he and his camp would have had pencilled, particularly when there's not an obvious open path to a starting role for the 23-year-old.

Hawks may be less than ideal landing spot for Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State have traded Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta for veteran big man Kristaps Porzingis. Taking a gamble on Kuminga is worthwhile if you're a Hawks team who remain two games below .500 and aren't contending this season, yet for Kuminga himself, will the playing time actually be there for you to breakout into the star you want to be?

Jalen Johnson is a similar type of player from the same 2021 Draft class who, unlike Kuminga, has blossomed into a star and who is now the face of the franchise in the wake of the Trae Young trade last month.

Atlanta also has recent No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher who will likely remain ahead of Kuminga in terms of the development pecking order. It means the 23-year-old will likely start his time at the Hawks as a bench player, which is vastly different to his desire of joining the Sacramento Kings or Phoenix Suns -- teams who heavily pursued him in restricted free agency with the pitch of a significant starting role.

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reported on Thursday that Kuminga is "shocked" to have been sent to the Hawks who were an "out of left field" destination for the former seventh overall pick.

As for the Jonathan Kuminga side of last night's trade, sources say he was "shocked" to be sent to the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks aren't a team that his camp kept contact with and Atlanta was an "out of left field" destination



Fresh start feels good for both sides — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 5, 2026

Kuminga still faces an uncertain future even despite his departure from Golden State, with Atlanta holding control of his $24.3 million team option for next season. He has to hope he now gets enough opportunity to warrant picking that up, or to orchestrate a new multi-year deal.

Yet if that doesn't take place and Kuminga is a bit-part player off the bench, he could find himself back in free agency where it would be difficult to land the $20+ million annual deal he eventually got from the Warriors last offseason.

Kuminga will be thrilled to get a new opportunity at a different organization, but the Warriors certainly didn't do him any favors in sending him to a team that may still struggle to maximize the potential that hasn't yet been realized by his fifth NBA season.