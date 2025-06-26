Warriors second-round pick is painfully obvious after surging Jonathan Kuminga rumors

The Golden State Warriors were silent throughout the first-round of the NBA Draft, having given up their selection to the Miami Heat in the Jimmy Butler trade who took Kasparas Jakucionis 20th overall.

The Warriors weren't absent from the ESPN broadcast though, with Shams Charania confirming the Heat's interest in restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. Given the thought of a sign-and-trade between Golden State and Miami, Kuminga's potential departure could provide an indication of what the franchise is looking at when they enter the draft on Thursday.

The Warriors might be hoping Rasheer Fleming continues to fall

If there's one surprise omission from the first-round, it's Rasheer Fleming who had been projected as a mid 20's pick by many draft analysts. If the Warriors do lose Kuminga and want to replace him with another young forward with physical tools, then Fleming is the obvious player left on the board for them to target.

It does remain unlikely that Fleming lasts all the way to the 41st pick that Golden State currently holds, but it may now theoretically be easier for them to trade up and take the 6'9" forward given he's now fallen out of the first-round.

Pretty pointless trying to predict who the Warriors will take at 41, but a handful of names I think they *don’t* want to hear picked tonight (who have a ~realistic chance of making it to 41) are:

-Rasheer Flemming

-Adou Thiero

-Tyrese Proctor

-Sion James

-Johni Broome — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) June 25, 2025

Fleming averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks in his junior year with St. Joseph's, shooting an impressive 53.1% from the floor and 39% from 3-point range on 4.5 attempts per game.

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports describes Fleming as "a hustler who drains spot-up jumpers and brings energy on defense." That sounds like someone who could be very useful to a Warrior team looking to build around the veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo projected Fleming to go 27th to the Brooklyn Nets, stating that his "length, improvement track and late-blooming trajectory point to untapped potential." Don't mistaken that 'untapped potential' label as Fleming being a complete raw talent that will require years of development, with Givony and Woo also stating that "some teams view him as a player who can help immediately."

With Golden State needing more size and shooting this offseason, Fleming is someone who could help provide that given the tantalizing 7'5" wingspan and significant improvement from beyond the arc.

It might take giving up an extra asset or two to trade up and acquire the 20-year-old, but Fleming is someone the Warriors should absolutely have their eye on heading into Thursday's second-round of the draft.