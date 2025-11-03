Warriors selected the steal of the 2025 NBA Draft and it’s not even close

The Golden State Warriors turned the No. 56 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft into a pro-ready talent. It's a development that's comfortably positioned the Warriors to claim to have found the biggest steal of the annual selection process.

With blossoming two-way value and a clear understanding of what it takes to win, Will Richard may very well go down as one of the most memorable picks from his class.

Some will counter Richard's status as the biggest steal of the 2025 NBA Draft by pointing to late first-round selections or even early second-round picks who have better statistics. Some players on that list may even finish their careers with more accolades.

What makes Richard such an interesting player, however, is the simple fact that he was on his way to going undrafted when the Warriors swooped in to make him an impact player.

Golden State selected Richard with a pick that most associate with draft-and-stash possibilities. Instead of getting lost in the shuffle, however, the former Florida Gators standout has made his presence felt on both ends of the floor.

Richard has appeared in six of the Warriors' first seven games, shooting efficiently and looking the part of a disruptive force on the defensive end.

Will Richard nearly went undrafted and now he's helping the Warriors win

Richard is currently averaging 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 three-point field goals made in 13.7 minutes per game. Those numbers certainly don't jump off the page, but they only begin to reflect his impact.

A better interpretation of what Richard is proving to the Warriors can be found when translating his averages to marks of 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals, and 2.2 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes.

Richard has been the epitome of all-out intensity, meeting scorers and playmakers at the point of attack with a rare fearlessness. He's also been active in the passing lanes, recording at least one steal in each of his six appearances.

Limited playing time comes with inevitable influence over a player's reputation, but those who have watched Richard play have consistently praised him as a force on the rise.

Steve Kerr urges patience with Will Richard, but early signs are promising

Ahead of the start of the 2025-26 regular season, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told Tim Kawakami of The TK Show that he didn't anticipate Richard playing, "Any time soon." That's already been walked back considering the rookie has played at least 12 minutes in four of his six appearances.

That includes the 25 minutes he registered against the Portland Trail Blazers and the 17 he played in a win over the Denver Nuggets.

Part of the development on that front was that the Warriors have already played two games without Moses Moody. The primary reason that Richard continues to see the court, however, is that he has intangibles that are well beyond his years.

Kerr spoke about what makes Richard such an interesting player during the aforementioned interview with Kawakami, praising him for several attributes that can't be taught.

"[Will Richard is] a great young guy. Totally engaged. Got good size, can shoot it well, and he's just such a sponge. He's so coachable. I think he's got a future.”

The significance of finding a player who has a future with the franchise at No. 56 overall can't be overstated. Richard helped Florida win the National Championship in 2024-25 and is already making winning plays as a 3-and-D guard who has shown flashes of being able to create for himself and others in the NBA.

Other teams may have found high-level talent in unlikely places, but the Warriors may have found a future starter at No. 56 overall. Richard is thus the biggest steal of the 2025 NBA Draft thus far.