Warriors self-created Jonathan Kuminga nightmare will haunt them if rumors are true

As the Golden State Warriors have sought out a resolution to their Jonathan Kuminga saga this offseason, a plethora of options have presented themselves t push the team forward toward contention.

Yet, as trade rumors intensify, Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard has reported that the Warriors unequivocally plan on retaining Kuminga this offseason unless they can retrieve real value for him, and this could lead to a nightmare scenario next season.

Although Kuminga seems willing to return to Golden State under the right conditions, his public strife with the team's coaching staff, and his questionable fit within the team's rotation, could spell real trouble.

Jonathan Kuminga's return to the Warriors could be disastrous

As the offseason began, many suitors emerged for a potential Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, with multiple possible scenarios that would allow the Warriors to find an adequate return.

Yet, as the offseason wore on, and the market cooled on restricted free agents, many of these suitors fell away.

Now, with the Sacramento Kings as the lone team remaining that could provide the value that Golden State is seeking, it appears as though the front office is prepared to sit pat this offseason and wait for their opportunity to retain the dynamic young forward.

The Golden State Warriors will NOT trade Jonathan Kuminga this summer and plan to have him on the roster next season, per @timkawakami



Warriors owner Joe Lacob remains a fan of Kuminga and will only move him for real value pic.twitter.com/JbE8zMsCoj — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 4, 2025

Evidently, Sacramento's recent offer of Malik Monk and a 2030 unprotected first-round pick was not enough to entice the Warriors' front office into moving on from their most prized asset this offseason. Joe Lacob, as well as most of the team's front office, have been noted fans of Kuminga since they drafted him, and it seems as though they still believe he can be a difference-maker within the organization.

Yet, Kuminga's return almost creates more questions than his departure. As a non-shooter and relatively unskilled defender, it will remain difficult for Kuminga to play alongside players like Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler in the starting lineup.

Yet, at the same time, Kuminga's public discontentment with a bench role as well as the fact that limiting his minutes would minimize his trade value down the line could force Golden State to give him more runway at the beginning of the regular season.

Therefore, as long as the Warriors hold on to Kuminga they are in line for a continuation of last season's turmoil.

As the team attempts to maximize their chances within their self-constructed, two-year championship window, they can afford very few mistakes, and this could be the biggest one of the offseason.