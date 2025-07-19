Warriors send Jonathan Kuminga a brutal message he won't want to hear

The Golden State Warriors are sending a clear message to Jonathan Kuminga throughout this elongated restricted free agency process -- that they value him as an asset but not necessarily within their own team.

Nearly three weeks on from the start of free agency and there's been no resolution on Kuminga's future, with the likes of the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and most recently the Phoenix Suns showing interest in the former seventh overall pick.

But the Warriors aren't going to let go of Kuminga lightly, making potential sign-and-trades all the more complicated than they already are given base-year compensation rules. While Golden State are after legitimate assets in a trade, they don't particularly want to go too high in terms of re-signing Kuminga themselves.

The Warriors want to sign Jonathan Kuminga to trade him later

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Thursday, Kuminga and his camp are still after a deal that will pay him at least $25 million per year, but the Warriors are balking at such desires.

"Sources say that the Warriors have expressed reluctance to go that high in price over a long-term agreement while also seeking some level of first-round draft compensation in any theoretical trade that ships Kuminga elsewhere," Fischer said.

In other words, Golden State are sending the message that they don't want to necessarily lose Kuminga right now when his market is so low and the franchise are limited in what they can take back, but they also don't want to commit long-term to the 22-year-old.

Any deal around or north of $25 million per year could make it difficult for the Warriors to trade Kuminga once he becomes eligible to be moved, particularly if that contract is over a long-term period. Golden State seem happy to bring Kuminga back, but only at a number that will ensure they retain flexibility to make other moves and not be stuck with his contract for years to come.

The Warriors are currently $37 million below the second apron, something they won't dare go over given its restrictions. The less they pay Kuminga, the more wiggle room they have and the more Joe Lacob will save in luxury tax.

It's a brutal position for Kuminga to be in when your incumbent teams wants you, but really only because they can't get anything of value right now. It's also the reality of the Warriors leverage in this situation and why a return to the franchise might be Kuminga's only option.