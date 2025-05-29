Despite spending all 13 of his NBA seasons with the Golden State Warriors, the idea of Draymond Green departing the franchise via trade isn't a completely foreign one.

After nearly becoming a member of the Memphis Grizzlies two years ago, Green's future with the Warriors could come under the microscope again if the front office believe they need an upgrade from the veteran forward this offseason.

Now it would be one thing for Golden State to trade a franchise legend after 13 years, but it would be something else entirely if Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office dealt the 35-year-old for one of his noted rivals.

The Warriors have been urged to flip Draymond Green for Domantas Sabonis

That's just what's been proposed by Greg Swartz, with the Bleacher Report writer suggesting Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis as a dream trade target for the Warriors this offseason.

Acquiring Sabonis would only add to Golden State's front court spacing concerns, but perhaps less so if it's Green going back to Sacramento (or a third team) the other way which is what Swartz presents.

"Sabonis would be the perfect third star for the Golden State Warriors, even if it meant trading Draymond Green in order to get him," Swartz wrote.

You could imagine Green won't be overly happy if the Warriors were to trade him anywhere, yet it would be an extra kick in the guts if he was moved for Sabonis. While the Kings All-Star has tried to downplay beef between the two, there's no escaping the infamous incident during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Green was ejected during the second-half of that game after stomping on Sabonis' chest, leaving the 29-year-old with a bruised sternum while the Golden State veteran was served with a one-game suspension.

Put aside the drama of Green being traded for Sabonis, would it actually make sense from an on-court standpoint for the Warriors? It would leave a huge and perhaps fatal hole in their defense, but their offense would certainly become more interesting and versatile with a trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Sabonis.

The latter has been a consistent force in the league ever since his first All-Star appearance in 2020. Sabonis has led the league in rebounding in each of the last three seasons, having averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists this season on 59% shooting from the floor.

The three years and nearly $140 million left on his contract does make things difficult, not to mention the Kings potential unwillingness in helping out a direct pacific rival. The most likely avenue is that the Warriors find a cheaper stretch five to pair with Green this summer, allowing him to return to the customary power-forward role after playing so much as a small-ball five over the second-half of the season.