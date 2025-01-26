Warriors could be set to benefit even more from huge Quinten Post development

Quinten Post provided one of the most exciting performances of the Golden State Warriors season on Thursday, drilling five threes on his way to a career-high 20 points to lead his team to a blowout win over the Chicago Bulls.

It's not just exciting that the Warriors are unearthing a young player who's trying to make his way in the league, but that it's in a position the franchise desperately needs and lacks completely elsewhere on the roster.

Quinten Post could have a major impact on two currently injured Warriors

Steve Kerr has already revealed the impact Post is having on Stephen Curry, labelling the 2x MVP "the happiest guy in the building" on Thursday as the seven-footer's shooting ability completely opened things up for the Warrior offense.

But while Post is already having an impact on Curry and his other current Warrior teammates, it's an injured pair who may benefit most from his presence upon their return from the sidelines. The rookie center is so important because Golden State completely lack shooting from the 4/5 position, something that Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green have contributed to as capable 3-point shooters, but who aren't respected by opposing defenses from beyond the arc.

Having Post in the rotation could unlock a number of lineups for the Warriors where they don't have to play multiple non-shooters -- an element that's been such a big factor in their offensive struggles to this point of the season.

Steve Kerr may go away from having two non-spacing threats in Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis or Kevon Looney. Perhaps more inspiring is the idea of Kuminga -- a dominant downhill force at the rim -- playing alongside a stretch big who can pull the opposing big man out of the paint.

The most tantalizing idea is the one of being able to play Kuminga and Green together without having to go to a small-ball lineup that leaves Golden State defensively exposed. Post's presence could allow a front court of he, Kuminga and Green that brings arguably the best balance of offense and defense.

These are all theoretical ideas for the moment, with Kuminga still likely to be out for another few weeks after his significant ankle sprain against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 4. We also need to see Post as a 20-minute rotation player for a lengthy period of time, with the 24-year-old now needing to build off his breakout performance against the Bulls.

If he can do that over the coming weeks, then we could see a completely new and much more exciting version of the Warriors over the remainder of the season.