Warriors set for crushing Al Horford disaster if Jonathan Kuminga saga continues

As sad as it might be to say about a 39-year-old who's played 18 years in the league, but the Golden State Warriors desperately need to secure the signature of Al Horford in free agency.

The Warriors have been strongly linked to Horford since the hours leading into free agency, but nothing has materialized over the last few days which could lead to a crushing disaster the franchise may not be able to recover from.

The Warriors have to act sharply to sign Al Horford

The lack of movement on Horford may stem from the uncertainty Golden State suddenly faces with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, with the front office not wanting to limit their flexibility by signing anyone before a resolution is made on their young forward.

Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard stated on Thursday morning that GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. "has things plotted out," suggesting they're looking to work in the logical steps of finalizing Kuminga's situation before signing Horford and other free agents.

From last night: What I've heard from the Warriors through several quiet days is that Mike Dunleavy has things plotted out (doesn't mean they'll happen) and is working through them. https://t.co/eYVuGTzygg — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) July 3, 2025

But even if the Warriors have a handshake agreement in place with Horford, every minute that goes by creates an opportunity for him to change his mind -- whether that be remaining with the Celtics, signing with a different team, or even contemplating retirement.

That would create a disaster for the Warriors, not just because of how strongly they've reportedly pursued Horford in recent days, but perhaps more so because of just how dry the free agent center market now is.

Brook Lopez was linked regularly with Golden State ahead of free agency, only for the 2021 NBA champion to sign a two-year, $18 million deal with the L.A. Clippers. Their crosstown rivals in the Lakers officially acquired Deandre Ayton on Wednesday, having been an obvious suitor ever since news of his buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers emerged on Sunday.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the best remaining free agent center after Horford is Mo Wagner who is currently on the way back from a long-term ACL injury. The next? Jaxson Hayes who evidently the Lakers have discarded without second hesitation.

That makes for a dire situation beyond Horford, with the Warriors likely needing to start second-year big man Quinten Post if they miss out on the 5x All-Star. They could see what options are available on the trade market, but there's no obvious targets right now and rival teams would smell Golden State's desperation from a mile away.

After losing Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million contract, the Warriors need to add another veteran center. They also need one who can stretch the floor, providing a complement to the non-perimeter threats of Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in the front court.

Horford fits both those elements to an absolute tee, but the Warriors are in danger of missing out on the Boston Celtics big man if they can't find a solution on Kuminga sooner rather than later.