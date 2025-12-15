Warriors set for obvious move on breakout guard - but it requires a trade

Two-way contracted guard Pat Spencer is set to be rewarded for his recent breakout, with the 29-year-old considered a "virtual lock" to be given a standard deal according to a recent report on Sunday.

Spencer has enjoyed four-straight starts for Steve Kerr and the Warriors, including remaining in the lineup on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves despite the return of 2x MVP Stephen Curry from injury.

Warriors set to grant Pat Spencer a place on the main roster

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Sunday that Spencer will eventually find himself on the main roster, having only been signed to a two-way contract on media day at the start of October.

Much like Ryan Nembhard in Dallas, Golden State's Pat Spencer is seen as a virtual lock to have his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA contract before season's end," Stein wrote.

However, Stein details that Spencer will have to wait and potentially until after the February mid-season deadline. After signing Seth Curry to a rest of season contract at the start of the month, Golden State do not have any roster spots open and are right up against the second tax apron regardless.

Spencer being a "virtual lock" to have his contract converted essentially guarantees that the Warriors will make a trade before the deadline, with all eyes on what happens with young forward Jonathan Kuminga when the 23-year-old becomes eligible to be moved on January 15.

Kuminga isn't the only Golden State player who could be in his final weeks with the franchise though, especially if Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office make a consolidation trade that not only upgrades the top end of the roster, but also helps solve some of the rotation questions currently placed on Steve Kerr and the coaching staff.

Initially on a two-way contract last season, Spencer was converted to a standard deal in early March after the Warriors opened up roster spots with the blockbuster 4-for-1 Jimmy Butler trade. Spencer's conversion this time around is bound to be much more about his own play, having averaged 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 54.4% from the floor nd 57.1% from 3-point range over the last five games.

Spencer has now played 63 regular season games for the Warriors over the past three seasons. It remains to be seen how long he'll remain in the starting lineup after Golden State suffered a disappointing defeat to the Timberwolves, but rest assured he'll be on the main roster by season's end.