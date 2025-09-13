Warriors set to grant Stephen Curry his wish after latest free agency snub

Many would argue that the Golden State Warriors need another veteran point guard option to support franchise superstar Stephen Curry, yet the front office now appears set to avoid that in order to accomodate another wish for the 2x MVP.

The chances of Steph playing alongside younger brother Seth seemingly grew on Friday after the Warriors missed out on another prospective free agent in Malcolm Brogdon.

The Curry brothers reuniting at the Warriors appears on track

Brogdon has signed a one-year deal with the New York Knicks as first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, eliminating any hope of the 32-year-old joining the Warriors despite strong links in recent weeks.

Brogdon's move to the Knicks does come as a slight surprise given they also re-signed Landry Shamet on Thursday, but both are on non-guaranteed deals and will now have to prove themselves in training camp and preseason.

Given Brogdon was only able to garner a non-guaranteed minimum contract from New York, it wouldn't have been difficult for Golden State to better that had they had real interest in the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year.

That would suggest that either Brogdon was getting sick of the wait resulting from Jonathan Kuminga's free agency stalemate, or that the Warriors have shown greater interest in Curry as a veteran sharpshooter who drilled a career-high 45.6% of his threes with the Charlotte Hornets last season.

With Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II expected to sign and occupy roster spots in the wake of a Kuminga resolution, Golden State may have been left with a decision between Curry and Brogdon.

Now that's no longer a decision, leaving a strong possibility that the Curry brothers will be reunited a dozen years after they appeared in some preseason games together for the Warriors in 2013.

Many will debate whether having Seth over Brogdon is the right choice from an on-court standpoint, but there's little doubt that this will bring sentimental value that will be exciting to watch as the season progresses.

Given the entire Kuminga debacle and the frustration that's emerged from fans as a result of the current stalemate, having a feel-good story with a Curry reunion won't hurt the franchise. Perhaps it could also prove important from a chemistry standpoint, particularly if Kuminga returns a little disgruntled and on the $7.9 million qualifying offer.

Things could change and the Warriors could still bypass the younger Curry for an alternative free agent, but it would be a surprise at this point given the reports and with Brogdon now heading elsewhere.