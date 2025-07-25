Warriors set for gut-wrenching free agency decision on final roster spot

The Golden State Warriors may still remain with only nine contracted players on their roster nearly a month into free agency, but we've also got a strong indication of what the moves will look like once the future of Jonathan Kuminga is resolved as a restricted free agent.

For weeks now there's been an expectation that the Warriors will sign Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, with that remaining the case even despite the frustrating and elongated nature of Kuminga's free agency.

Re-signing Kuminga and bringing in the veteran pair of Horford and Melton would take Golden State to 12 players. They've rarely utilized all 15 roster spots by the start of a season in recent years, with that likely to take place again as they navigate what's expected to be a place between the first and second tax apron.

As Tim Kawakami of The San Fransisco Standard outlined on Friday, another roster spot could go to 56th overall pick Will Richard who was a positive takeaway from recent summer league action.

The Warriors may have to choose between Gary Payton II and Seth Curry

According to Kawakami, the Warriors' last free agency move may come down to re-signing Gary Payton II or adding noted sharpshooter Seth Curry. While it's still possible they could have both, the number of guards already on the roster accounting for Melton and Richard (even if he's on a two-way contract) would suggest it very unlikely.

As far as final roster spots go, this would be about as gut-wrenching and agonizing as it could get. On one hand you've got Payton who's proven in the system and a championship-winner, and who's vibrant personality makes him a much-loved member of the franchise among teammates and fans.

The Warriors could still do with the element of perimeter defense that Payton provides, even if it's not at the same level as it was back in the 2021-22 championship season. He did find a stretch of efficient 3-point shooting after this year's All-Star break, then averaged over 16 minutes per game in the playoffs.

On the other hand you've got the younger brother of the greatest player in franchise history. That in itself creates some intensity over the decision despite Seth having never played for the team -- though he did play for Santa Cruz in the G League over a decade ago.

Curry is the complete opposite to Payton -- a defender who opposing teams will probably attack, but who they'd have to constantly keep attached to on the other end. Despite his role diminishing over recent years, Curry's 3-point shooting has not. He was a career-best 45.6% from 3-point range last season, and is a blistering 43.3% over his 11-year career.

Payton, if you remember, won the battle for the final roster spot in 2021 over a much more notable name at the time in Avery Bradley. That was the right decision as Payton and the Warriors went on to win a title eight months later, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be on the right side of the outcome this time around.