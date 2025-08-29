Warriors set for major Malcolm Brogdon mistake if latest reports are true

The Golden State Warriors are going to face a roster crunch once they settle Jonathan Kuminga's future, having been linked to a number of remaining free agents who have been stalled by the young forward's own stalemate with the franchise.

A number of those players are guards, leaving the Warriors with one or two tough decisions to make on who exactly fills out the roster. One of those impacted by the Kuminga situation is veteran Malcolm Brogdon, but the former Sixth Man of the Year could be the odd one out based on recent reporting around Golden State's free agency plans.

The Warriors will be making a mistake not signing Malcolm Brogdon

Along with the anticipated signings of Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II, NBA insider Jake Fischer also mentioned rookie guard Will Richard as a firming piece to the team's main roster during a report for The Stein Line on Thursday.

"We won't know if the Warriors emerge with more serious interest in Brogdon until the state of their roster and luxury tax bill becomes clear in the wake of a resolution to Kuminga's fate and the subsequent signings that have been long anticipated to bring Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and second-round pick Will Richard into the Bay Area fold," Fischer wrote.

That would leave one possible spot left for Brogdon to fill, but that may easily be taken up by Seth Curry who's long been connected with a move to Golden State since the early days of free agency.

Through numerous reports over the summer it seems pretty clear at this point the Warriors will fill out the roster after Kuminga with:



11- Al Horford

12- De’Anthony Melton

13- Gary Payton II

14- Seth Curry

15- Will Richard

TW- Alex Toohey

TW- Taran Armstrong

TW- Jackson Rowe https://t.co/QezDUx2Q55 — GSWCBA (@gswcba) August 28, 2025

If the Warriors do bypass Brogdon for alternative options, then it would be a grave mistake that the franchise could come back to regret. While the priority in Horford and Melton is easily understandable, signing Payton, Curry, Richard or any other player over Brogdon makes far less sense.

Despite the likelihood in having a glut of guards, Golden State don't really have another pure point guard to back up Stephen Curry or step in when the 2x MVP inevitably rests or is sidelined by injury.

This is what should make Brogdon the third priority beyond Horford and Melton, having won Sixth Man of the Year only two years ago after averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 44.4% 3-point shooting with the Boston Celtics.

The injury concerns are real but shouldn't persuade the Warriors into taking both Payton and Curry instead, yet that's exactly what could be on the brink of happening. Richard is a slightly different story because Golden State may need to sign the late second-round pick as opposed to a veteran minimum in order to avoid inching closer to the first or second tax apron.

Brogdon is simply a bigger need and has higher upside than both Payton and Curry, leaving it perplexing that the Warriors could be set to pass on 32-year-old who could be a game-changer for a team on a minimum contract.