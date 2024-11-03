Warriors could be set for major reinforcement at the perfect time
Already flying high off three-straight wins including an incredible 127-121 overtime thriller against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors could be set for a major boost for their matchup with the Washington Wizards on Monday.
The Warriors have listed superstar guard Stephen Curry as questionable to face former teammate Jordan Poole and the Wizards, with the 2x MVP having missed three games with a left peroneal strain suffered against the L.A. Clippers on October 27.
Stephen Curry could return for the Warriors at the perfect time
Curry's return could come at the perfect time for Golden State who have just completed the first of a difficult five-game road-trip. While they may be capable of beating the rebuilding Wizards even without their best player, the Warriors will surely need Curry for perhaps the most difficult three-game slate the NBA could possible provide.
Following Monday's game, the Warriors will travel to Boston to play the Celtics before other road matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder to round out the next week.
Those three teams are a combined 19-1 to start the season, with the Cavaliers and Thunder the only remaining unbeaten teams in the league. The three teams also sit second, third and fourth in net rating right now, sitting only behind the the Warriors who have been mightily impressive themselves on their way to a 5-1 record.
Given the concern surrounding Curry when he injured his ankle then re-aggravated it in the same game against the Clippers, the potential of him only missing three games is an extremely good outcome for Golden State and the 36-year-old. The Warriors showcased their depth and maturity in his absence, leaning on their defense to help capture a trio of crucial wins against the New Orleans Pelicans (x2) and Rockets.
Golden State will surely need Curry at his best though against the Celtics, Cavaliers and Thunder. The 10x All-Star wasn't overly needed from a scoring standpoint through the first two blowout victories, with Curry averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists in three games this season.
The Warriors will be without De'Anthony Melton for at least the next two games, with he too having missed the last three games as he manages a back issue. Andrew Wiggins returned from his own back injury against the Rockets, and has now been listed as probable to face the Wizards. Wiggins was active early with eight first-quarter points on Saturday, before finishing with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists in just over 31 minutes.