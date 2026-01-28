Warriors set to repeat James Wiseman history with Jonathan Kuminga trade

It's nearly three years since the Golden State Warriors traded James Wiseman for a reunion with Gary Payton II, and now history could set to repeat with the franchise's other top 10 pick from that period -- Jonathan Kuminga.

Reports are surging that the Warriors and Miami Heat are discussing a trade that would send Kuminga to South Beach in exchange for Andrew Wiggins. Should it come to fruition, it would be the second time in three years Golden State have given up a former top 10 pick to bring back a former player shortly after they've departed.

Warriors could trade Jonathan Kuminga for Andrew Wiggins

The idea of a Kuminga-Wiggins swap has been circulating for weeks, but NBA insider Jake Fischer just added even more legitimacy to it by reporting the two teams have had conversations on what a trade would look like.

“There’s absolutely some type of framework that’s being discussed—and has been discussed—between Golden State and Miami to send Jonathan Kuminga to the Heat and bring Andrew Wiggins back to the Warriors," Fischer said.

"There's absolutely some type of framework that's being discussed—and has been discussed—between Golden State and Miami to send Jonathan Kuminga to the Heat and bring Andrew Wiggins back to the Warriors," Fischer said.



Just as with the Wiseman-Payton trade in 2023, this would be a heart-warming story but perhaps a slightly underwhelming trade for the Warriors. It would have made a lot more sense two weeks ago before Jimmy Butler's devastating season-ending torn ACL injury, with Wiggins the type of third option and primary point-of-attack defender that could have been incredibly valuable.

Now without Butler, Golden State would essentially have the same team as prior to the trade that sent Wiggins to the Heat nearly 12 months ago. The 2022 All-Star would again be asked to be the team's second-leading scorer -- something that's less than ideal for a playoff-contending team.

Perhaps the Warriors believe they are better resourced this time around with a healthy De'Anthony Melton and Al Horford. Regardless, Wiggins alone isn't making up for the loss of Butler and helping Golden State back into being some level of threat this season.

The deciding factor on this trade is how much (if any) draft capital Golden State will need to give up. If it's significant, then what's really the point in the wake of Butler's injury? At the same time, it's hard to see the Heat doing it unless there are picks included.

Wiggins also makes nearly $6 million more than Kuminga this season, meaning another reasonable salary -- likely Buddy Hield -- is set to be included if this trade does take place.