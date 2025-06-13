Warriors set to turn their back and reject once perfect trade target

The Golden State Warriors were heavily interested in Lauri Markkanen 12 months ago, but don't expect that intrigue to resurface this offseason as the Utah Jazz forward hits the trade market once again.

Markkanen was the perfect trade target for the Warriors last summer. At the time he appeared to fill the need for more size and shooting in the front court, could fill the void of a second offensive star next to Stephen Curry, and was set to make $18 million which made a trade easy to match salary-wise.

The only issue was that Danny Ainge and the Jazz wanted a haul of assets in exchange, leaving trade conversations at an impasse as Markkanen eventually re-negotiated and extended his contract in Salt Lake City.

The Warriors won't renew trade interest in Lauri Markkanen

After another tanking season which failed to yield a top four pick, Ainge may be starting to regret his decision not to take Golden State's best offer 12 months ago. With speculation that Markkanen is available again this offseason, Tim Kawakami of the San Fransisco Standard poured cold water on the possibility of the Warriors renewing interest in the 28-year-old.

“Contract number is crazy. And it would take all this stuff," Kawakami said on a recent episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast. "I just don't think they're gonna do that. I thought they might re-engage on Markkanen. Obviously that would take Butler though, as we've thrown out. I don't think they're moving Butler for Markkanen."

As Kawakami points out, the contract situation is the biggest difference between now and 12 months ago. The Finnish forward will be making $46.4 million next season on the first of a four-year, $195 million contract, meaning Golden State would need to relinquish the recently acquired Butler or a combination of Draymond Green, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody to make the logisitics even work.

Perhaps trading a 35-year-old Butler for a younger prime-aged Markkanen may be worthwhile later down the track, but it makes little sense now after the former Miami Heat star changed the fortunes of the Warrior season and helped lead them to the second-round of the NBA playoffs.

Markkanen's contract also means the Jazz are likely to see less compensation back in a trade, particularly when you combine that with the fact he's coming off a disappointing season compared to the two years prior. The 2023 All-Star averaged 19.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 47 games this season, shooting just 42% from the floor and 35% from 3-point range.

Golden State still need a greater blend of size and shooting on the roster heading into next season, but Markkanen is no longer the solution like he could have been a year ago.