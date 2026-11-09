Warriors set for unhealthy reliance on Gary Payton II after Will Richard injury

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with another unfortunate injury after confirmation that second-year guard Will Richard will miss an indefinite period due to a torn UCL in his thumb.

It's frustrating time for both Richard and the Warriors after he'd started two of the past three games, putting more pressure on veteran guard Gary Payton II to deliver after an underwhelming start to the season.

Will Richard's injury puts more pressure on Gary Payton II

Richard's injury places a further dent into a Golden State rotation that still remains without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, while Kristaps Porzingis is obviously away from the team as the front office looks to complete a trade involving the veteran center.

Gui Santos has also been dealing with an ongoing knee injury, though the Brazilian forward did return to take a starting role ahead of Richard during Saturday night's thrilling overtime victory against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center.

Richard had posted 10 points and two rebounds on 4-of-6 shooting during the previous game against the Miami Heat, along with six points and five rebounds against the Phoenix Suns as the Warriors build a seven-game winning streak.

Richard was just trying to find his form, and now the injury prevents his chance to secure a genuine rotation role before Butler and Moody return. It's likely to leave Payton with an increased role, with the 33-year-old playing less than 23 combined minutes over the past two games.

Warriors could be about to place unhealthy reliance on Gary Payton II

Payton has been one of the more disappointing players for the Warriors despite their impressive start to the season. Santos is the other player who holds claim to being the most underwhelming performer to this point, but at least he has the excuse of an injury concern.

Payton has averaged 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game. He's shooting just 46.8% from the floor and 22.2% from three-point range, while also committing twice as many turnovers as assists, and holding the worst plus-minus on the team.

We know Steve Kerr holds immense faith in Payton though, and he still holds a familiarity and chemistry that Golden State will likely continue to lean on. That's also a concern based on his form so far this season, and even more so when you consider the Warriors are about to face a big challenge with matchups against Western Conference contenders in the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets following Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.