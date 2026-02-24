Warriors set to unleash latest signing after stunning debut

The Golden State Warriors are set to unleash their latest signing in the upcoming back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, with Nate Williams likely to be make his debut given the team's host of injury and health concerns.

Wiliams made a stunning debut for Santa Cruz in the G League on Sunday, having signed a two-way contract with the Warriors exiting the All-Star break.

Nate Williams likely to make Warriors debut during back-to-back

Williams produced an efficient two-way performance against the Rip City Remix, posting 29 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals on 12-of-19 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

The 27-year-old also finished as a +6 in his 39 minutes, helping Santa Cruz to a 118-113 victory which also saw starting center Marques Bolden drop a team-high 30 points on 8-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc.

Williams has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's first night of a back-to-back against the Pelicans, potentially setting up the first time we see the 6'5" wing in a Golden State jersey. Fellow two-way contracted player Malevy Leons will be available, but young guard LJ Cryer remains in the G League.

Even if Williams isn't active and doesn't play against the Pelicans, he'll almost surely see an opportunity against the Grizzlies considering the Warriors will have to manage veterans Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton over the next two games.

Golden State have listed both Horford and Melton as questionable for Tuesday's game, suggesting they haven't made a decision on which night each player will be managed. That decision could come down to the status of veteran forward Draymond Green who is questionable, having missed Sunday's win over the Denver Nuggets with a back issue.

The Warriors will remain without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler (obviously) and Kristaps Porzingis, the latter of who has missed the two-game road-trip after waking up on Sunday with another illness. That means Porzingis will have missed six of his first seven games since joining Golden State, offering little optimism of what's to come over the remainder of the season when it comes to the Latvian big man.

With the Warriors only having nine available players against the Nuggets on Sunday, and with Horford and Melton set to be rested on one side of the back-to-back, Williams' debut with the franchise feels inevitable over the next 48 hours.

Williams has appeared in 47 games over three seasons in the league with the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets, having averaged 3.9 points and 1.1 rebounds on 43.5% shooting from the floor.