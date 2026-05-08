Warriors should absolutely fear what a Cavaliers playoff collapse could trigger

As a Golden State Warriors fan, imagine going back in time to 2016 and telling yourself then that you'd one day be rooting for the Cavaliers in the playoffs. That's the reality of the current situation, and it's about Giannis Antetokounmpo. As Jake Fischer wrote for The Stein Line on Thursday, Cleveland was interested in the superstar before the deadline (subscription required), and another early playoff exit could push the team to do what it takes to get the 31-year-old to Ohio.

The Cavaliers haven't made it past the second round since they traded for Donovan Mitchell before the 2022-23 season. He will be eligible to sign an extension in July, and he hasn't said he wants to leave Cleveland, but that could be how he feels if the year ends with another early playoff exit.

If Mitchell decides he wants to leave, or is undecided about his future, the Cavaliers could try to get him to stay by bringing in Antetokounmpo. They could build a package centered on Evan Mobley, which would certainly pique the Bucks' interest, along with draft capital.

The Warriors don't have a young player of Mobley's caliber, which could be what keeps them from winning the Giannis sweepstakes. Of course, that's assuming he will ask for a trade (and that isn't a guarantee) and that Golden State will still be interested (and that feels like a guarantee).

Another early Cavs exit could push them toward Giannis trade

The reality is that Cleveland could go after Antetokounmpo this summer, regardless of whether its season ends in the second round again or in the conference finals. The Cavaliers want to win a title with Mitchell. If Giannis is available, why wouldn't they try to bring him in?

Cleveland's desperation isn't on Golden State's level, though. Not that you need the reminder, but time isn't on the Warriors' side. That's why they were aggressive and offered the Bucks their first-round picks before the deadline, hoping to get a deal done before the summer, when teams will gain access to more draft capital.

There was also the concern that early playoff exits could be the deciding factor for going all-in on Antetokounmpo. The Cavaliers certainly fall in that category.

They made it past the Raptors in the first round, but it took all seven games. They're down 1-0 against the Pistons in the second round, and they don't look all that good in Game 2 on Thursday. It feels like Cleveland is headed toward its third consecutive second-round exit, but don't give up hope yet.

What the Warriors need is for the Cavaliers to stay alive, and they need the Knicks to stay on the path they are on, too. The less competition they have for Giannis this summer if he hits the market, the better.

Go Cavaliers? Yep, go Cavaliers!