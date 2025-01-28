Warriors should be all-in on star guard that could lead the next generation

The Golden State Warriors were unwilling to provide a compelling offer to the L.A Clippers for Paul George last summer, and they were previously out on the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes until reports that the Miami Heat have lowered their asking price for the 6x All-Star.

In both cases you can understand why the Warriors weren't willing to sell the farm -- both Butler and George are 34-years-old with significant injury history. Acquiring either while giving up significant assets would open a two or three year window at the absolute most. As for Lauri Markkanen, dealing with Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz was always going to be problematic.

The Warriors should be willing to go all-in for De'Aaron Fox

Golden State should ideally look for a star who's in the middle of their career, rather than Butler or previously George who, like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, are entering the twilight. Fortunately for the Warriors, that player may have become available with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting on Tuesday that the Sacramento Kings are open to listening to offers on star guard De'Aaron Fox.

As a previous All-Star and All-NBA player, the 27-year-old would bridge the gap of providing significant help to Curry and Golden State right now, while also helping to lead them into a new generation when the time is right.

The issue then becomes how much of the new generation is sacrificed to acquire Fox in the first place, with the Kings undoubtedly wanting significant assets in return if a deal is to be made before the February 6 deadline.

One huge aspect in favor of any potential Fox destination is his impending free agency in 2026 -- a tool that could ward off a majority of teams from trading for him and therefore lower the final value the Kings see in return.

The Warriors could be one of those teams urged not to trade for Fox, but until then there should be optimism particularly given the relationship between Curry and the Kings guard.

A ball-handler, shot-creator, 25-point per game scorer and a reliable back court partner for Curry -- all things Fox would provide that Golden State desperately need if they want to make a run towards the playoffs this season and beyond.

Combine this with the age and it's easy to argue that the Warriors should go all in on acquiring Fox over the next 10 days, rather than retain the unrealistic hope that a multi-time MVP like Giannis Antetokounmpo will become available later down the road.