Warriors should be extra terrified of what SGA is doing right now

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have been absolutely dominant to start the 2025-26 campaign, and Jalen Williams hasn’t even played a game yet. In fact, their 12-1 start to the season has them on pace to win 76 games, which would snap the Golden State Warriors’ record-holding 73-win season.

Now, as the season goes on, Warriors fans will undoubtedly be watching the Thunder very closely, as their record could be in jeopardy. Obviously, their eyes will be on their own squad, as Stephen Curry and his team have championship hopes, but in the back of their mind, the Thunder will be lingering.

They have a real chance to break the Warriors’ record, and Gilgeous-Alexander may be on pace to win his second-straight MVP.

Could the Thunder break the Warriors’ all-time record?

The 2015-16 Warriors were one of the greatest teams of all time. That statement will live on forever. Nothing will take that away. (Not even the fact that they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in one of the worst NBA Finals choke-jobs ever).

But by the time everything is all said and done, the Thunder could be right up there with them. Not only were they dominant last year en route to their first championship in franchise history, but they’ve entered this season with just as much momentum.

The 2015-16 Warriors had a net rating of 10.7, which is the 11th-best ever (but the second-best that season behind the San Antonio Spurs, who had an 11.3 net rating).

However, two teams this season have found themselves ahead of that mark in the early goings. The Denver Nuggets have a 13.4 net rating this season through their first chunk of the season, which would tie the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls for top of the leaderboard. That Bulls team went 72-10.

Well, the Nuggets would be tied for first if it weren’t for this year’s Thunder team. They have absolutely cleared the Bulls and Nuggets. Their net rating is currently at 15.2—nearly two points better than the current all-time record.

OKC isn’t just on pace to break the Warriors’ 73-win record this season; they are on pace to have an argument as the greatest team of all-time in plenty of different statistics. They’ve been absolutely dominating teams.

This year’s Thunder team might have more of a chance to break Golden State’s record than any team that has taken the court since that season.

By the time the season ends, the Thunder may own the title of the new best regular-season team ever.