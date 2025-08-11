Warriors should budge on Jonathan Kuminga contract detail under one condition

The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga are at an impasse that doesn't look like ending anytime soon, yet it's really only a specific contract detail that's preventing the two sides from agreeing on a new deal.

It doesn't seem that long ago that we were speaking about Kuminga getting $100+ million as if it were a fait accompli, but now the Warriors don't even want to guarantee a quarter of that to their young forward as a restricted free agent.

Warriors should budge in their Jonathan Kuminga contract negotiations

Golden State are reportedly offering a two-year, $45 million contract to Kuminga in current negotiations, but are adamant on that including a second year team option that would allow them to bail out early if things were to go sideways.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Sunday that the Warriors are still not willing to relent on their position, clearly showcasing their priority in flexibility and wish to trade Kuminga once his full salary can be brought back in a trade.

"But Golden State, sources say, is not open to amending its stance on the second year of the two-year, $45 million offer it has extended to the 22-year-old swingman. The Warriors are insistent that Year 2 is a team option; Kuminga would naturally prefer a player option," Fischer wrote.

There is a simple middle ground to be found here that would allow Golden State to resolve the Kuminga situation and get on with the rest of their offseason signings. The truth is that the Warriors should be willing to budge a little and give the former seventh overall pick a fully guaranteed two-year, $45 million contract, something he'd surely sign if it was now presented to him.

The condition would be no second year player option, and the absence of a no-trade clause that would give Kuminga full power over where Golden State could trade him. The idea that the Warriors would lose flexibility by guaranteeing the second year is a little overblown, and so too the thought that he'd suddenly lose significant trade value.

Firstly, the Warriors currently have Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler on huge contracts for the 2026-27 season, while Draymond Green has a player option. As a result, letting Kuminga walk thanks to the team option isn't suddenly going to open up all this cap room that the front office could use next offseason.

Secondly, any team that trades for Kuminga in January or February is likely going to want him for the medium/long-term. Therefore it will be better if that team has him under contract for another full season to evaluate his fit, rather than trading for him with the threat of him turning down a player option and leaving as a free agent just months later.

Giving Kuminga the full two years isn't going to suddenly kill Golden State's hopes of significant flexibility and a potential star acquisition in the 2027 offseason. They'll still have the ability to move him between now and then, with his mid-season value much more set on his play more so than whether the second year is guaranteed.