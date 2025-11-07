Warriors should cheer if West rival makes disastrous Ja Morant trade

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to measure themselves against a stacked Western Conference this season. If the improved Houston Rockets trade for disgruntled point guard Ja Morant, the Warriors and their fans should cheer.

Golden State has had their fair share of postseason run-ins with this iteration of the Memphis Grizzlies, from defeating them in a full playoff series to multiple encounters in the Play-In Tournament. Ja Morant has been an explosive foe that they have had to game plan around -- but also a flawed star with weaknesses the Warriors could exploit.

The Grizzlies have taken at least one step back, so they are not on the list of teams the Warriors expect to do battle with for the Western Conference crown. Yet that doesn't mean they will not have something to say about who ultimately hoists that crown -- especially if they end up trading Morant to another West team.

The relationship between Morant and the Grizzlies is deteriorating in real-time, with Morant sulking his way through a game and the team suspending him, and multiple postgame press conferences where Morant essentially points a neon arrow at the damaged relationship between himself and the coaching staff. There hasn't been a formal trade request, but there could be one any day -- or the team could decide it is time to move on from the headache.

In anticipation of such a development, rumors have been swirling about which teams could trade for Ja Morant. Perhaps it would be a team at the fringe of the playoff race looking to gain a boost, such as the Sacramento Kings or Chicago Bulls. Perhaps it would be a good team rolling the dice on another star.

One prominent team to be discussed are the Houston Rockets, who lost point guard Fred VanVleet to what is likely a season-ending knee injury just prior to the season. They are playing without a traditional guard in the starting lineup, and the idea of turning VanVleet's contract into a point guard like Morant is tempting to say the least.

If that were to happen, the Warriors should whoop for joy.

Ja Morant would kill the Rockets

The Houston Rockets are destroying opponents right now, sitting at 5-2 with the No. 1 offense in the league and the best overall net rating. They have one of the tallest starting lineups in history and are bludgeoning opponents on the offensive glass. Despite playing only one true guard in the entire rotation, sophomore Reed Sheppard, the Rockets are finding true success.

It is success that should worry the Warriors were they to meet again in the playoffs. The two teams went a full seven games last year, and that was without Kevin Durant on the Rockets and their young stars experiencing their first-ever postseason. Their size and multiple options to throw on Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler make them a formidable opponent.

Unless, that is, they add a weak link like Ja Morant. It is without question that Morant is a good player, and that not too long ago he was a great one who looked to be ascending into the upper echelons of the league. That ascent not only stopped, however, it has reversed significantly, as injuries, aging and perhaps his mental approach to the game have all resulted in a steep decline.

Morant has never applied his athleticism to the defensive end, and he has only become worse on that end of the court over the last couple of seasons. He would be a massive weak spot in the Rockets' defense. On offense, he is no longer making up for it, however, as he is inefficient as a scorer, a below-average 3-point shooter, and yet still dominates the ball and wants a certain offensive system to feel comfortable. He is no longer putting pressure on the rim and that is limiting his playmaking. In short, the former All-NBA guard is clearly not a Top-25 player and not a Top-10 point guard.

The Rockets would be adding a flawed player who thinks he is still a star, would likely harm them on both ends of the court, and will become a culture problem if he isn't allowed to get his way. Nothing about Morant's game or attitude are a good fit in Houston.

That may be self-evident, but teams still make foolish decisions. The Warriors would love for this particular rumor to come true, and for the Rockets to invest in Ja Morant at point guard. That would give Golden State one more team they can confidently defeat in the playoffs.