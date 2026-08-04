Warriors should make former 76ers star their next free agency gamble

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking at Kelly Olynyk, Brandon Williams and Gabe Vincent with two roster spots available, but it’s a former Philadelphia 76ers star who the franchise should be willing to take a gamble on given they’re now outside the championship window.

The Warriors have been reluctant to take a risk this summer whether on the trade market or via free agency, yet taking a punt on Ben Simmons comes with little downside as they look to round out the end of their roster.

Warriors should take a gamble on Ben Simmons with final roster spot

Simmons has taken a year off after last playing for the L.A. clippers in 2024-25. However, the three-time All-Star is looking for a return to professional basketball, and his agent Rich Paul has even gone public with the role Simmons needs to take up to rediscover his footing in the league.

"Ben, you got so much left in the tank, bro. If you just become a pick and roll five at the end of games, because your playmaking ability makes you a different rolling big," Paul recalled saying to Simmons. “We see so many rolling bigs with low IQ. You actually have a high IQ. We know he was all first-team All-Defense. If you just become that, where you're rolling down the lane, dunk, man rotates over, kick to the... if you just become that you're a $30 million player."

Plagued by injuries and a lack of confidence, Simmons’ career is one of the most infamous stories of collapse from his heights as a rising two-way star with Philadelphia. Through the first four years of his career from 2017 to 2021, Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals, earning a Rookie of the Year, two All-NBA Defensive Team selections, one All-NBA Third Team selection, and even MVP votes in 2020-21.

Simmons' career declined drastically with the Brookln Nets and then the Clippers, culminating in averaging 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 18 games in Los Angeles to end the 2024-25 season.

Warriors might as well take a chance on Ben Simmons

Golden State's offseason moves to date suggests this is a transition year before they have cap space next summer, or potentially load up beforehand with deals at the mid-season trade deadline.

If the Warriors don't believe themselves to be a championship contender, why not take a risk on Simmons as opposed to someone like Olynyk who appears over the hill as a 35-year-old? It might seem like a comical idea to many, but what is there to lose especially when Simmons would likely accept a non-guaranteed deal?

The Warriors had success rehabilitating the value of a former number one overall pick before in Andrew Wiggins, and their current middling state suggests they should absolutely be looking into taking this kind of risk.