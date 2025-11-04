Warriors should part ways with young center for 3x All-Star in bold free agency move

While the Golden State Warriors may want to discover more about themselves this season before rushing into any drastic roster changes, they should already be considering a bold free agency move just two weeks into the campaign.

If there's a team that could help save the disappointing career of 3x All-Star Ben Simmons, it's the Warriors whose ball and player movement offense could play right into the hands of the former No. 1 overall pick.

Golden State currently have one available roster spot which they're almost guaranteed to use on bringing back Seth Curry, but there's an alternative means to acquiring Simmons and it involves parting ways with one of their young players.

Warriors should consider waiving Trayce Jackson-Davis to sign Ben Simmons

Trayce Jackson-Davis is currently on a $2.2 million salary for this season, but according to Spotrac only $100,000 of that is guaranteed until January 10. That means the Warriors could waive the third-year center to explore alternative free agents, particularly given his salary aligns almost perfectly with a veteran minimum contract.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Simmons is currently the second-best free agent available only behind Malik Beasley who remains unsigned following legal troubles.

"Simmons flirted with the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings this summer, but was believed to be seeking more than a minimum contract (which is probably unrealistic at this stage of his career). After parting ways with his agent, Bernie Lee, he remains unsigned," Pincus wrote.

Golden State clearly don't have a role for Jackson-Davis unless injury hits, having only utilized him for 26 minutes across seven games this season which includes four seperate DNPs as he sits behind Al Horford and Quinten Post in the rotation.

Simmons wouldn't necessarily be part of the Warrior rotation either, but he does have some added versatility that makes him arguably a more plausible option than Jackson-Davis. While far removed from his All-Star level self, Simmons is still a high level defender capable of switching across positions.

Offensively he shares many of the same limitations that Jackson-Davis does as a non-shooter/non-scorer, but he can handle the ball in a way the 25-year-old simply can't. That means Simmons could act as both frontcourt depth, and as a potential backup point guard for Stephen Curry.

From an on-court standpoint, it makes perfect sense to flip Jackson-Davis for Simmons. Yet whether the Warriors would be willing to disrupt their locker room for a move at the end of the roster remains to be seen, and is why this could still be considered highly unlike.y