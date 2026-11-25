The Golden State Warriors have been mentioned as a team to watch -- alongside the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks -- as a potential trade destination for Anthony Davis, but NBA insider Jake Fischer also reports that the Washington Wizards have no current plans to move their All-Star big man.

The Warriors may have to remain patient on a possible Davis trade until closer to the deadline, knowing full well that the Wizards' current stance is really just a ploy to boost the 33-year-old's trade value.

Warriors should see right through Wizards' Anthony Davis trade stance

Reporting for the Stein Line on Tuesday night, Fischer noted that despite the belief of some in league circles, he's not hearing that Washington are eager to move on from Davis amid his desire for a significant contract extension.

"My sense is that the Wizards have no imminent designs on moving Davis. Could that change between now and the Feb. 11 trade buzzer? Conceivably. But I'm also told that Davis — unlike New Orleans' Dejounte Murray — is not pushing for relocation," Fischer wrote.

This shouldn't be in anway surprising. Why would Washington expose interest in trading Davis when it would just ruin the leverage, particularly with him playing so well and the unofficial start of trade period (December 15) some three weeks away.

At the same time, this report -- or more so the Wizards' stance -- should be taken with a grain of salt so far out from the mid-season deadline. Do Washington -- a team currently well below .500 -- really want to keep Davis and hand him an extension when they've just given an awful contract to Trae Young? The answer is surely no.

It also wouldn't make sense for Davis to voice his displeasure with Washington and request a trade. He's focused on building the value of his next contract wherever that may be, and he can't do that without the help of the Wizards coaching staff and his teammates.

Warriors can't forseeably trade for Anthony Davis trade now anway

The other reason this should be taken lightly is that Golden State can't pull off their ideal Davis trade until December 15 anyway. They could technically involve Jimmy Butler in a deal for the 10x All-Star, but they could have done that way back in the offseason were they so motivated. Why would they do it now when Butler is much closer to returning from his torn ACL?

The more likely package would include Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody and draft capital. Green cannot be traded until December 15, practically wiping out any chance of a Davis deal before that point.

Until then the Warriors have to remain patient and hope they can keep their head above water, while also hoping Davis continues to look like the star he has for the Wizards through the first month of the season.