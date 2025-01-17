Warriors should sign former Lakers guard with heart-warming ties to Stephen Curry

With so much discussion around the future of the Golden State Warriors right now, much of the focus is on what possible moves could be forthcoming ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.

While it may garner much less intrigue, the Warriors also have a vacancy when it comes to their two-way contracts. Golden State did enter the season with their allotted three two-way contracted players, but have since traded young guard Reece Beekman to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Dennis Schroder deal a month ago.

The Warriors should sign Quincy Olivari

The Warriors don't have to sign another two-way player this season, and if they do then it might not come until after the deadline when the main roster is essentially finalized. However, Golden State do have a chance to sieze on a big opportunity right now in the form of former Lakers guard Quincy Olivari.

Los Angeles waived Olivari earlier in the week despite strong G League form, opening up the opportunity for them to add another big man in Trey Jemison. That leaves Olivari as a free agent who is now expected to draw interest from NBA teams, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The 23-year-old garnered plenty of attention after an impressive performance against the Warriors during preseason. Olivari made five threes, had 22 points and added seven rebounds as really the only Lakers positive in a 58-point loss, but it was his post-game press conference that went viral after the young guard got emotional talking about his hero in Stephen Curry.

Quincy Olivari got emotional talking about meeting his idol, Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/fnMjI3Mfl1 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 19, 2024

It was a heart-warming moment on the eve of the regular season, and one that drew the plaudits of Warrior fans even despite Olivari playing for the Lakers at the time. In December he signed a multi-year shoe deal with Curry brand, which the 2x MVP stated was a "full circle moment for us."

Now Golden State have the opportunity to pair Curry and Olivari on the same team. It makes some sense far beyond the relationship the duo have, with Olivari having impressed in averaging 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists on over 40% 3-point shooting in the G League this season. With the Warriors having just lost a 23-year-old guard in Beekman, it also makes sense to replace him with another 23-year-old guard.

Given there's been so much disappointment and frustration surrounding Golden State in recent weeks, the franchise could probably do with a good news story. Signing Olivari to a two-way contract may just do that, while also providing the Warriors with an elite G League player who could in time develop into a rotation piece on the main squad.