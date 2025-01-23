Warriors should target dynamic guard in wake of failed Dennis Schroder experiment

After starting Dennis Schroder for 17 games since his arrival via trade last month, Steve Kerr finally pulled the plug on the experiment of having two point guards in the Golden State Warriors starting lineup.

Buddy Hield returned as a starter against his former team, relegating Schroder to a bench role where he played under 21 minutes in the 123-117 loss at Golden 1 Center.

Should the Warriors turn to another dynamic guard before the trade deadline?

Schroder's lowest two games in terms of playing time with Golden State have now come this week against the Boston Celtics and Kings. However way Steve Kerr wants to spin it, Schroder's move to the bench is a clear indication that his acquisition hasn't worked out as planned.

The positive element for the Warriors is that they traded for Schroder just in time for him to be eligible to be moved again in the 24 hours prior to the February 6 deadline. Golden State do need a dynamic guard of his ilk, but it's become obvious that his pick-and-roll style hasn't particularly fit within the high motion Steve Kerr offense.

If the Warriors do want to try and get an alternative guard prior to the deadline, then perhaps they could explore a larger deal with the Chicago Bulls that includes Coby White. Evan Sidery of Forbes speculated on Wednesday that the 24-year-old could be gettable over the next fortnight before the deadline.

Noise is growing louder around the Bulls going all-in on a full-scale rebuild, which could include trading Coby White.



White is valued highly by Chicago, but they appear open to listening to trade offers as he would net the most significant return of any player on their roster. pic.twitter.com/g2CuRSF0Jv — Evan Sidery (@esidery) January 22, 2025

As reiterated by ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday, the Warriors are already showing interest in Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. Given White only makes $12 million this season, it is possible for Golden State to acquire both without having to give up either Andrew Wiggins or Jonathan Kuminga -- though they'd almost certainly have to wait until Schroder and his $13 million deal becomes trade eligible.

White has made a significant leap since signing that three-year, $36 million extension with the Bulls in 2023, having finished second in Most Improved Player voting last season after averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 37.1% 3-point shooting.

The 6'5" guard is currently averaging 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists so far this season, still shooting an efficient 36.4% from beyond the arc on over eight attempts per game. White's shooting prowess would likely make him a better fit for the Warriors than Schroder as someone capable of playing both on and off the ball.

There's been wide speculation on what draft capital Golden State would be willing to give up in a trade for Vucevic. Perhaps Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office are unwilling to throw up a first-round pick for the 34-year-old big man alone, but could be interested in giving up serious draft assets if White was also involved.

White is currently listed as questionable to face the Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday night, having missed Monday's win over the L.A. Clippers due to an ankle injury.