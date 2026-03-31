Warriors shown the perfect Stephen Curry replacement from right next door

Stephen Curry is not going to be around forever.

He may not return this season. It's conceivable he does not return next season if he and the Golden State Warriors somehow decide they need to go in separate directions. More likely, he is back next year for another run at the playoffs - but only so many of those lie in his future. The last Steph Curry moment that matters could be in the rearview already.

Replacing Curry will be no easy task. Could the Warriors get a head start on that task this year by drafting the right player? In a draft class absolutely packed with guard prospects, the best one for Golden State could be Brayden Burries out of Arizona.

Replacing Stephen Curry is difficult

Wardell Stephen Curry II can never truly be replaced. The greatest shooter in the history of the sport, four-time champion, the first unanimous MVP in league history and a Top-12 player on everyone's list (and much higher on some). The Warriors won't find another player like that in this or likely any draft. They may never have a player as good as Curry on their roster for as long as the NBA exists.

Yet the Warriors have to move forward in some way after Curry, and that means finding a new guard to take on the mantle of primary shooter and shot-creator. It won't be Brandin Podziemski, no matter how much he wants it. It won't be Pat Spencer or Gui Santos or anyone else on the team right now.

The Warriors' wobbly season has brought plenty of heartache, but it also brings a small sliver of opportunity in the form of a lottery pick. Assuming Golden State doesn't go on a run up and through the Play-In Tournament into the No. 8 seed, they will be armed with a lottery pick heading into June's NBA Draft. As things currently sit, they will have a 9.4 percent chance of leaping into the Top 4 and landing a special prospect.

Even at 11 or 12, however, the Warriors are in excellent shape to land a difference-making player in what appears to be a draft class absolutely stacked with talent. That includes a plethora of incredible freshmen guards, from Darius Acuff to Kingston Fleming to Keaton Wagler to Mikel Brown Jr.

Brayden Burries is a fantastic prospect

The player at the back end of that group for most of the season could turn out to be the ideal fit for the Warriors: Brayden Burries. The Arizona point guard is 6'4" tall and already has NBA strength, allowing him to fearlessly attack the rim and absorb contact without losing his balance or accuracy.

Some of the underrated parts of Curry's game have been his balance and his rebounding, and Burries brings both of those to the court. He is not a prolific 3-point shooter -- certainly not like Curry -- but he does hit 40.2 percent of his 4.4 attempts per game, a really solid number for a freshman who handles the ball as much as Burries does.

Arizona is a familiar program to the Warriors, whether that's head coach Steve Kerr once starring there to other ties like Andre Iguodala or assistant coach Bruce Fraser. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has, like Kerr, been coaching in the Team USA pipeline for years.

The Warriors and their fans didn't have to go out of their way to see Burries show out, either. The Arizona guard just put up a pair of monster stat lines in nearby San Jose at the West Regional for the NCAA Tournament. Against fellow lottery prospect Darius Acuff in the Sweet 16, Burries dropped 23 points and five rebounds on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arizona will keep playing in the Final Four next weekend, in large part thanks to the play of Burries. He could be playing his way into the Top 10, out of reach of the Warriors. If he is available when they draft, however, he deserves a long look.

There is no replacing Stephen Curry. But the next step in moving on will mean finding someone not afraid of the moment who can step in and lead the team on the court. Brayden Burries looks the part. We will see if he gets a chance to audition.