Warriors sign intriguing 6'7" forward with ties to current guard

The Golden State Warriors have moved to solidify their roster ahead of the NBA Summer League, reportedly signing Alex Higgins-Titsha to a summer contract according to ESPN's Olgun Uluc.

The 6'7" forward has joined the Warriors summer program after playing with the Cairns Taipans of the NBL last season where he was a teammate of current Golden State guard Taran Armstrong.

Armstrong signed a two-way contract with the Warriors in February, and while he failed to make his NBA debut in the final weeks of the regular season, the young guard did impress during his short time in the G League where he averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists on an efficient 51% shooting from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range.

The Warriors sign Alex Higgins-Titsha to their Summer League roster

It's less than 12 months since Higgins-Titsha signed as a development player for the Taipans in July last year, making his debut with a four-point, four rebound and four-block display in just five minutes.

He would go on to finish his rookie NBL season averaging 6.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.9 blocks per game on 48% shooting from the floor, 34.8% from 3-point range and 87% from the free-throw line.

The 24-year-old notably had an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double in his first NBL start, while logging a career-high 15 points and four rebounds in Cairns' final game of the season against the Tasmania JackJumpers.

Higgins-Titsha has length and athleticism that can make him a presence on both ends of the floor, particularly defensively where he had a number of highlight blocks with the Taipans throughout the NBL season.

One of those came against a familiar face for Warrior fans, with Higgins-Titsha sending back a drive and attempted layup from former Golden State guard and 2017 NBA champion Ian Clark. *See below at 1:20 mark.

Higgins-Titsha also provided some highlight dunks on the offensive end, including one that can be found at the end of the above video where he perfectly connected with Armstrong on an alley-oop throwdown.

Higgins-Titsha is currently contracted with the Taipans for next season, but that can obviously change if he makes a strong impression in Summer League. He'll be one of many prospects looking to earn a training camp deal with Golden State, with the potential of a two-way deal entering next season.

The Warriors will start their Summer League campaign when they host the California Classic in a fortnight. Their first game is scheduled against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on July 5, before additional matchups against the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat on July 6 and 8 respectively.