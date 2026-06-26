Just like that, the NBA draft has come and gone. Golden State fans are thrilled with the Yaxel Lendeborg pick in the first round; however, there may be another name for Dub Nation to keep a close eye on this summer: Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd.

The NBA has seen its fair share of undrafted success stories, including Laker guard Austin Reaves who just signed a massive contract extension. Golden State knows the work isn't done in just the two rounds on draft night, and immediately signed a player many college basketball fans couldn't believe wasn't taken. Boyd was one of the most electrifying guards in the entire country last year and comes to the Bay with a ton of experience under his belt.

Warriors sign Nick Boyd instantly after NBA draft

Boyd started his collegiate career at Florida Atlantic and was a part of a surprise Final Four team under new Dallas Mavericks coach Dusty May. After one year at San Diego State, Boyd ultimately ended his career with the Wisconsin Badgers, in a fifth year he took full advantage of. Boyd exploded onto the Big Ten scene and quickly became one of the best guards in the entire conference, averaging 20.7 points per game to go along with 4.3 assists.

Aside from being an overall elite scorer, the thing that made Boyd’s year so special at Wisconsin was his continued success against the best teams in the country. He went toe-to-toe with number five pick Keaton Wagler and got the better of Illinois twice, including a 38-point performance in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

He also added a 29-point game against 10th-ranked Michigan State, and even a 22-point, six-assist performance and win over the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines in their only loss at home all year.

Boyd’s explosiveness, quickness and touch around the rim were second to none for any guard in the country this season. His change of pace and manipulation in ball screen action made him tough to guard. A more than capable three-point shooter who shot it at 37% over his college career, Boyd plays with an energy, passion and competitiveness that seems rare in today’s game.

A knock on Boyd, and perhaps the reason he wasn’t selected in the second round is his size and age. He measures at 6’1" barefoot with a 6’3 wingspan at the NBA combine, weighing only 176 pounds.

He's also 25-years-old and most NBA teams stay away from older small guards who may be a matchup liability, but with the return of small guards becoming relevant again, Boyd will be an exciting and intriguing name for fans to watch this Summer League, and if all goes well, perhaps even a chance to make the G-League roster in Santa Cruz.