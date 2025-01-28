The Golden State Warriors have made a roster move less than 10 days before the NBA trade deadline, signing Jackson Rowe to a two-way contract from their G League program in Santa Cruz.

Rowe fills the the two-way spot that was vacated by young guard Reece Beekman who was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in the trade for veteran Dennis Schroder last month.

Jackson Rowe has been rewarded for impressive G League form

Rowe is no stranger to the Warrior organization, having joined Santa Cruz ahead of last season before also playing for Golden State during Summer League. The 6'7" forward was immediately signed to a training camp contract following a Summer League campaign in which he averaged 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds, but Rowe was waived and didn't make the final roster prior to the season.

The 27-year-old has now been rewarded for some impressive G League form this season, having averaged 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and over a steal per game while shooting a very healthy 51.9% from the floor and 44.2% from 3-point range.

Rowe had an impressive 33 points and nine rebounds on 14-of-19 shooting in last week's 132-127 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars, before tallying 15 points, four rebounds and four assists 24 hours later against the same opponent.

It will now be interesting to see how many games Rowe is actually active for with Golden State over the remainder of the season. The expectation is that he will remain predominantly in the G League with Santa Cruz, particularly with forwards Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga expected to return from injury over the next month.

However, Rowe just needs to look at his fellow two-way contracted teammates for inspiration of a potential role with the main squad. Pat Spencer has seen some rotation minutes this season as a back-up point guard, while Quinten Post has been a revelation for the Warriors over the last three games.

There's now calls for the rookie center to be part of Steve Kerr's starting lineup, such is his refreshing skillset as a seven-foot stretch big. Depending on what happens at the trade deadline and if roster spots open up, Post could well find himself converted to a standard contract and on the main roster.

As for Rowe, at 27-years-old and with some experience behind him after going undrafted in 2020, he might be capable of contributing if called upon over the second-half of the season.