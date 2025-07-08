Warriors signal Al Horford intention with heart-breaking Kevon Looney decision

It appears the Golden State Warriors have had their eyes locked on Al Horford well before the start of free agency, having become the likely landing spot for the veteran big man over the last week.

The Warriors clearly identified the need to add a veteran stretch five this offseason, brutally signalling their intention with a heart-breaking Kevon Looney decision that led to the 29-year-old's move to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors didn't offer Kevon Looney a contract in free agency

Looney's future always appeared in question given his reduced on-court role at the franchise over the past two seasons, but there was a thought that his leadership and locker room presence would be enough for Golden State to show interesting in re-signing the 3x champion.

Instead, it seemed like the Warriors had Looney's papers stamped well before free agency actually started, with the veteran big man penning a heartfelt tribute to the Bay Area where he suggested a deal never really came from the franchise.

"This time around, though, it wasn’t something where the Warriors made me a solid, competitive offer, and I would be able to pick between the two … or maybe give the Warriors a bit of a discount. That wasn’t even an option this time, unfortunately. That offer never really came," Looney wrote on The Players Tribune.

Golden State's decision not to offer Looney a contract is a ruthless one given all he's meant to the franchise, particularly when they're likely to replace him with a 39-year-old entering his 19th year in the league.

It is also the reality facing the Warriors though and their current roster, with Looney no longer fitting given the spacing concerns in the front court. With Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green usually not guarded by opposing teams from beyond the arc, Golden State know they need to balance that with a stretch big.

Perhaps Quinten Post could have done that, allowing for Looney to come back as a reserve big off the bench. Yet placing faith in a second-year center was fraught with danger for a veteran, playoff-contending team, hence the strong interest in Horford which has come at Looney's expense.

Assuming Horford does eventually land with the Warriors, it could prove a blessing for all individuals involved. Horford gets one final chance to play a meaningful role on a team that wants to compete for a championship, Post gets a veteran mentor he can learn and develop from, and Looney has now got the two-year, $16 million payday with the Pelicans that he was never going to get from Golden State.