Warriors silence surging Jimmy Butler trade rumors with notable move

Jimmy Butler's combination of long-term injury and $56.8 million expiring contract makes him a trade candidate among Golden State Warriors fans, but the franchise has made a notable move to silence those suggestions and ideas on Thursday.

In announcing and celebrating a new multi-year, historic partnership with IREN, the Warriors had Butler part of the event in an obvious sign that the franchise has no interest in trading their 6x All-Star.

Warriors silence Jimmy Butler trade rumors with IREN announcement

Golden State could have got Stephen Curry or Draymond Green to be part of the announcement, but you feel presenting Butler was a strategic move to reiterate his future at the franchise on the eve of free agency where all sorts of trade discussions will take place.

Of course, things can change. However, it would be an incredible backflip for the Warriors to have Butler as part of this announcement, only to trade him before he has a chance to wear a jersey with the 'IREN' badge upon it.

Warrriors insider Tim Kawakami reiterated that point in a social media post, stating that "in case anybody's asking (and I know some are), they ain't trading the guy to the far right in this picture."

FYI, in case anybody's asking (and I know some are), they ain't trading the guy to the far right in this picture. https://t.co/NcwXuThq0s — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) June 25, 2026

Butler was huge for Golden State upon his arrival at the 2025 mid-season deadline, uplifting a drowning team to a 23-7 record with him after the trade, and to a second-round playoff appearance that could have extended further without Stephen Curry's hamstring injury.

The Warriors were just starting to turn around a slow start to this past season with a 12-4 record in a 16-game stretch, only for it to come crumbling down when Butler landed awkwardly and tore his ACL during a January home win over his former team in the Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler trade rumors likely to continue through offseason

While Thursday's proceedings suggests Golden State has no plans of trading Butler, that won't stop rumors floating on social media as fans explore how the franchise could get their next star to help lessen the burden on Stephen Curry.

The reality is that any trade for a max-level star like Jaylen Brown or Kawhi Leonard would require Butler's contract to match salaries. Perhaps the Warriors are more likely to try and use Draymond Green's contract if he opts into his $27.6 million player option, but that would force the front office to shop in cheaper areas than Leonard and Brown.

Whether they're trying to show they're not trading Butler or at least give off that impression to rival teams, his involvement was certainly a notable move during a big time for the franchise and their roster plans.