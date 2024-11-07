Warriors just silenced doubters in history and confidence-building win
Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics was always going to be an important litmus test for the Golden State Warriors.
They may have entered with an impressive 6-1 record, but some were rightly hesitant on the Warriors form given four of their six wins had come against the three worst teams in the league by net rating. Yet what followed at TD Garden was a showcase of Golden State's capability as once again a potential threat in the Western Conference.
The Warriors made a major statement against the reigning champions
The Warriors had heard the noise and were out to make a statement, with Buddy Hield confirming as much following another four threes and 16 points from the veteran sharpshooter.
It's a statement. If we don't win, everybody says, 'Oh, they ain't played nobody,'" Hield said after the game. "You gotta come make a statement, right?"
After an early 14-3 Boston opening, the visitors' well-advertised defense came to the fore over the remainder of the first-half. The Celtics were limited to just 40 points through the first 24 minutes, with the Warriors forcing 10 turnovers and keeping the hosts to 35.1% shooting from the floor and 30% from three-point range.
Boston kicked into gear with 41 third-quarter points, before dominating the start of the fourth to turn a once 14-point deficit into a seven-point lead. But just as they looked down and out, Golden State found a response in finishing on a 30-17 run to claim a 118-112 victory.
Facing the Celtics in Boston might be the biggest challenge in the league, and the Warriors passed with flying colors. They silenced those questioning the validity of their early form with a statement performance led by Stephen Curry who finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
More important than silencing the critics, Golden State built belief among themselves and fans, proving they can match and beat the best in the league. In particular it was evidence that their new-found defensive regime could handle an elite offensive team, even if Boston got going in the second-half.
The Warriors are now 3-0 on their five-game road-trip, having started the season with blowout wins in Portland and Utah. To signify the historic start to the season, this is the first time Golden State have started 5-0 on the road since their 73-win year in 2015-16, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports.
They have plenty of work to do to even ensure themselves of a playoff berth, let alone be a genuine contender, but this win in the eighth game of the season many already be their most impressive regular season triumph since their 2022 championship.
The Warriors will now hope to make a further statement when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers -- the only unbeaten team left in the league -- at RocketMortgage FieldHouse on Friday.